Government & Politics
Tarrytown News

Village to Assist with Modernization of Franklin Courts

Site plan for Franklin Court redevelopment.
February 18, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Tarrytown is lending a hand with the redevelopment of the affordable rental complex Franklin Courts.

Earlier this month, the Board of Trustees authorized Village Administrator Richard Slingerland to enter into an Intermunicipal Developer Agreement (IMDA) with Westchester County and Wilder Balter Properties to apply for up to $5 million from the county’s Housing Implementation Fund Program.

Wilder Balter Partners received site plan approval from the village Planning Board on Feb. 24, 2025 to demolish the existing outdated buildings near the Tarrytown Train Station and replace them with two multi-family buildings and 11 townhouses, totaling 90 affordable housing units.

The number of one to four-bedroom units at the complex will increase from 70 to 80. Most tenants will continue to only pay 30 percent of their household income for rent. Approximately 140 parking spaces will be provided.

While construction is underway, existing tenants will have to be relocated, which is slated to be done in phases. Once the new units are finished, current occupants will be given preference to move back to Franklin Courts and Franklin Towers.

The property will continue to be owned by the Tarrytown Municipal Housing Authority (TMHA).

“There are some really good improvements on tap for Franklin Courts,” said Mayor Karen Brown, who noted existing residents may have to experience some inconveniences during construction, which is expected to take about three years.

Wilder Balter Partners has built more than 3,600 apartments in Westchester and Putnam counties over the last 30 years, including 62 Main in Tarrytown, the former YMCA building, where 109 affordable apartments for seniors and families have been constructed.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees also gave the go-ahead at its Feb. 4 meeting for the Police and Parks and Recreation Departments to purchase and install a new surveillance camera system to monitor public village areas and prevent destruction and vandalism to public buildings and grounds.

The board authorized up to $85,000 for the projects to move forward.

 

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

