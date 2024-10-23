Village Officials Ready for Onslaught of Halloween Parade Revelers

October 22, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Officials in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are bracing for thousands of creepy crawlers, caped crusaders and masked characters of all kinds for the 22nd annual Tarrytown Halloween Parade on Saturday.

Preparations for crowd control have been underway since 20,000 participants and spectators enjoyed last year’s spooktacular, and an even bigger turnout is anticipated this year.

“We’re really trying to approach this from the standpoint of all hands-on deck,” Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said.

In an effort to come up with a strategic plan to effectively get parade revelers in and out of the area safely, Tarrytown hired the Major Event Traffic Planning Team of Stantec Consulting Services, which has worked with NFL stadiums.

The village also purchased 400 additional barricades to place along the parade route and has been meeting with other municipalities to promote a Take the Train campaign. A shuttle bus will run from the Tarrytown Train Station up Main Street to Baylis Court for commuters.

“We have an extensive plan in place,” said Tarrytown Trustee Paul Rinaldi. “Volume is volume. We can’t control that.”

Slingerland is urging residents to make plans to either stay in place and enjoy the festivities, or leave the village and return after the crowds disperse. Broadway (Route 9) will be closed to all traffic from Main Street in Tarrytown to College Avenue in Sleepy Hollow from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Be prepared for what is going to happen,” Slingerland said.

Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Broadway to Baylis Court from 3 to 11 p.m. There will be no parking, starting at 1 p.m.

The Washington Street parking lot will be closed to vehicles at noon to set up for food trucks and music to try to disperse the crowds off of Main Street after the parade. The new indoor municipal garage off Washington Street will be open for downtown resident and business parking.

“We have come up with a great plan,” Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said. “It’s going to be a great day.”