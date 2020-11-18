Village of Tarrytown Announces Police Community Survey

November 18, 2020

By Rick Pezzullo

The Village of Tarrytown is seeking input from residents as it works to comply with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order regarding police reform.

The village has launched its first ever police “Community Survey” that will help guide officials in making decisions on improving the operations of the Police Department.

The survey will assess five key components that involve the Tarrytown Police Department: Community Involvement; Safety; Procedural Justice; Performance; and Contact & Satisfaction. The survey is confidential, but respondents may provide contact information if they desire.

The survey should take about five to 10 minutes to complete. The survey will be provided both in English and in Spanish. One person per household/business can take the survey. All survey responses are due by Friday, December 11 at 4 p.m.

The survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WGK8PZW (English)

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S2Z5GGN?lang=es (Spanish)