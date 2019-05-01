Viewfinder April 2019

 -  3

 
Youngsters enjoyed Tarrytown Easter Egg Hunt.

 

Tarrytown’s U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 6-6 won NY
District Flotilla of the Year Award.
Retired FDNY Fireboat John D. McKean departed
from dock in Sleepy Hollow on April 27.
Spelling Bee Contest at Warner Library. (Photo by Sunny Mclean)
Pat Jones, co-chair of Friends of the RiverWalk,
celebrates philanthropist, Katherine Wasserman
Davis, on the Friends’ fi rst Workday, April 13. (Photo by Sunny Mclean)
Youngsters enjoyed Tarrytown Easter Egg Hunt. (Photo by Sunny Mclean)
3 recommended
0 notes
27 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *