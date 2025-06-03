Videos Of The Vandals Who Trashed The Lighthouse Expected To Speed Investigation

June 3, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

Had the four young men (teenagers by the look of them) known that the Tarrytown Lighthouse at Sleepy Hollow had surveillance cameras covering the 100-ft. bridge to the shore, they might have been less brazen in their mindless middle-of-the-night rampage that caused an estimated $100,000 daage to a 142-year-old structure that only a year ago re-opened after a three-year, $3.4 million restoration.

The cameras captured the four climbing over the fence at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and an hour later filmed the fire they lit before nonchalantly leaving the building at around 4:45 a.m. While the actual colors of their clothing were washed out by the night vision technology built into the cameras, their faces were remarkably clear and their clothing revealed other details that will help Westchester County Police, working with members of the Sleepy Hollow village department, move their investigation swiftly. So too will fingerprints left all over the historic site.

The fire they set was still burning at 9:40 a.m. when a county parks employee spotted the smoke and broken windows. Village police and firefighters rushed to the scene and put the fire out. The extensive damage to the floors, broken windows valuable antiques, 35 books strewn across the floor and extensive smoke damage all testified to the mayhem.

“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of our County’s most iconic and cherished landmarks,” said County Executive Ken Jenkins, who visited the site along with a range of village and county officials and law enforcement personnel. “This was a truly despicable act, and we will do everything we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

To that end, detectives are asking anyone with information to contact County Police, which maintains a variety of telephone and electronic tip lines. Calls, e-mails and text messages to these lines are confidential.

Voice Tip Line: (800) 898-TIPS (8477).

Electronic Tips: Send email, text messages and small video clips to tips@wccops.com.

Via Mobile App: The WCPD Mobile App contains a home screen Submit a Tip button to enable tips to be sent confidentially or anonymously. It is available for Apple and Android phones. Enter Westchester County PD in the app store search bar to locate and download it.\

