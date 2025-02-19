Veterinary Facility Opens in Dobbs Ferry

February 18, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

About 100 family, friends, and local officials braved the frigid temperatures earlier this month to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new, cutting-edge specialty veterinary facility in Dobbs Ferry.

Mobius Veterinary Services, founded by Dr. Kerry Heuter, a board-certified small animal internal medicine specialist with more than 25 years of experience, officially opened its doors February 5 at 15 Hamilton Street, next to Look Dine-In Cinemas.

“I am truly humbled to be here today. To make this dream a reality has taken a lot of work,” Heuter said. “I am looking forward to growing this in the future.”

Heuter received his veterinary degree from Ohio State University. He has been in the Westchester area in large specialty practices since 2007 and has performed more than 10,000 ultrasounds.

His goal is to assist veterinarians with diagnostics and treatment of internal medicine cases. Some of his advanced offerings, including CAT scans, ultrasounds, and endoscopies. Mobius will also offer after-hour services and weekend appointments.

Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and members of the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce were on hand to wish Heuter and his staff good luck and much success.

For more information, visit www.mobiusvet.com.