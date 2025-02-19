Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown St. Patrick's Day Parade - Gullotta House
Dobbs Ferry News
Top News

Veterinary Facility Opens in Dobbs Ferry

• Bookmarks: 6

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Mobius Veterinary Services in Dobbs Ferry. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
February 18, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

About 100 family, friends, and local officials braved the frigid temperatures earlier this month to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new, cutting-edge specialty veterinary facility in Dobbs Ferry.

Mobius Veterinary Services, founded by Dr. Kerry Heuter, a board-certified small animal internal medicine specialist with more than 25 years of experience, officially opened its doors February 5 at 15 Hamilton Street, next to Look Dine-In Cinemas.

Support our Sponsors
Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County

“I am truly humbled to be here today. To make this dream a reality has taken a lot of work,” Heuter said. “I am looking forward to growing this in the future.”

Heuter received his veterinary degree from Ohio State University. He has been in the Westchester area in large specialty practices since 2007 and has performed more than 10,000 ultrasounds.

His goal is to assist veterinarians with diagnostics and treatment of internal medicine cases. Some of his advanced offerings, including CAT scans, ultrasounds, and endoscopies. Mobius will also offer after-hour services and weekend appointments.

Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and members of the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce were on hand to wish Heuter and his staff good luck and much success.

For more information, visit www.mobiusvet.com.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
Veterinary Facility Opens in Dobbs Ferry

Veterinary Facility Opens in Dobbs Ferry

February 18, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- About 100 family, friends, and local officials braved the frigid temperatures earlier this month to attend a...
Read More
Eat Me

Eat Me

February 16, 2025
EAT ME: Plane crash survivor stories in fact and fiction By Krista Madsen The third season of Yellowjackets—after a long two...
Read More
Former Sing Sing Officer Sentenced for Cell Phone Smuggling

Former Sing Sing Officer Sentenced for Cell Phone Smuggling

February 15, 2025
by Rick Pezzullo--- A former correction officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining was sentenced Thursday to one to...
Read More
Art Will Imitate Life When Chazz Palminteri Brings His Heralded One-Man Show To Music Hall

Art Will Imitate Life When Chazz Palminteri Brings His Heralded One-Man Show To Music Hall

February 14, 2025
By W.B. King -- Leaders of the free world, titans of industry and notorious gangsters often share a common interest—subscribing...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Resident Nominated for Television Academy Award

Dobbs Ferry Resident Nominated for Television Academy Award

February 13, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 2020 Dobbs Ferry High School graduate has been nominated for the Television Academy Foundation’s 44th College...
Read More
County Hands A Big Check To The JCC On The Hudson

County Hands A Big Check To The JCC On The Hudson

February 13, 2025
This past week, the Shames JCC on Hudson, which is located in Tarrytown but serves communities all along the lower...
Read More
Jenkins Wins Special Election for Westchester County Executive

Jenkins Wins Special Election for Westchester County Executive

February 12, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ken Jenkins will continue as Westchester County Executive for at least the rest of the year, easily...
Read More
America the Odditorium

America the Odditorium

February 10, 2025
AMERICA THE ODDITORIUM: Oh beautiful for spacious skies and penis bones By Krista Madsen Desperately seeking some comic relief, I thought I’d...
Read More
SH Wrestling Program Grappling to Return to Glory Days

SH Wrestling Program Grappling to Return to Glory Days

February 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A wonderful memory of an extraordinary accomplishment has given way to a wrenching turn of events for...
Read More
Condition of Hudson River Focus of Irvington Forum

Condition of Hudson River Focus of Irvington Forum

February 8, 2025
By Jeff Wilson--- The educated audience came to the Irvington Library to inquire about the health of Mother Nature’s beautiful...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
117 views
bookmark icon