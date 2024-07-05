Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Veterans Banner Program for Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Published 17 hours ago17h ago • Bookmarks: 10 July 5, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— The villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are looking to honor its veterans in a special way. Eagle Scout Dylan Smith is working with village officials to coordinate a Veterans Military Banner Program to honor veterans, active duty, reserve and National Guard members with banners that will be displayed in the community.Support our Sponsors The banners can be ordered any time over the next several months and will be hung in both villages in the month of November in time for Veterans Day. To order a banner to recognize a military service member, residents can go to the Military Tribute Banners website and select the village where they would like the banner to be hung. A high-resolution photo of the family member is requested. The website to order is: https://militarytributebanners.org/new-york/tarrytown-ny-landing-page.html. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Kiddie Ride Derails at Carnival in Dobbs Ferry July 5, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Holiday fun at a local carnival temporarily came to a frightening halt July 4 when a kiddie... Read More Community NewsGovernment & Politics Final Primary Tally Shows Latimer Won Ten Of Twelve Westchester Districts July 5, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Though the election night tally gave County Executive George Latimer a decisive 17-point primary win over incumbent... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Veterans Banner Program for Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow July 5, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are looking to honor its veterans in a special way.... Read More Rivertowns Sports Tarrytown’s Jonathan Oakes Wins State Junior Championship July 5, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Tarrytown’s Jonathan Oakes has done it again. Last year, Tom ewrote in The Hudson Independent that Oakes,... Read More ArdsleyLifestyles Ramen Musashi Opens Next to Neung Thai Kitchen in Ardsley July 5, 2024 by Shana Liebman-- Two excellent Asian restaurants have recently turned an unassuming Ardsley strip mall into a worthy dining destination:... Read More Environmental NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Announces Partnership with Helpsy July 3, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow has announced a partnership with Helpsy, in collaboration with Westchester County, to... Read More Environmental NewsHealth News Hudson River Beaches Reopen In Time For The 4th July 3, 2024 The Westchester County Health Department has cleared Croton Point Park and Philips Manor Beach to open. The beaches had been... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles The Rings of Hell July 1, 2024 THE RINGS OF HELL: With a map and art for when words fail us By Krista Madsen– The Inferno is the... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Hammered At The Polls By AOC, Irvington’s Marty Dolan Calls His Maiden Voyage Into Politics “100% Worth It” June 30, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Marty Dolan, Irvington native and retired Wall Street and London banker, with no prior political experience, took... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News New Pedestrian/Bike Thruway Overpass Now In Place June 29, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— Sometime in the wee hours of Saturday morning, two giant cranes lumbered out onto South Broadway where... Read More 10 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint