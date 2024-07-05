Support our Sponsors
Veterans Banner Program for Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow

July 5, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are looking to honor its veterans in a special way.

Eagle Scout Dylan Smith is working with village officials to coordinate a Veterans Military Banner Program to honor veterans, active duty, reserve and National Guard members with banners that will be displayed in the community.

The banners can be ordered any time over the next several months and will be hung in both villages in the month of November in time for Veterans Day.

To order a banner to recognize a military service member, residents can go to the Military Tribute Banners website and select the village where they would like the banner to be hung. A high-resolution photo of the family member is requested.

The website to order is: https://militarytributebanners.org/new-york/tarrytown-ny-landing-page.html.

