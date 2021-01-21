Business News
Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge
Hudson River News

Vendors Sought To Service Bridge Shared Use Path

Applications for vendors at either end of shared-us path due February 12
January 21, 2021

The New York State Thruway Authority is seeking local vendors to sell food, beverages and other services at either end of—or in the middle of—the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge’s shared use bike/walking path for the next two years.

The Authority is inviting qualified local vendors to provide high quality, unique and diverse menu items, including non-alcoholic beverages, at the path’s Westchester Landing and Rockland landings, and bicycle rentals at the Westchester Landing. The contracts will be for two vending seasons with each season runnin from the beginning of spring through October. Starting this year, vendors will also have the option of providing refreshments at the Painters Point overlook, which is located at the mid-point of the bridge. Services at the landings must be provided at least five days a week, including weekends during daylight hours. As part of their proposal, those applying must provide detailed information about their business, experience and at least two references. Preference will be given to local vendors and Taste NY Farm Market participants.

The Westchester Landing, located off South Broadway in Tarrytown, features two truck stalls for food trucks, trailers or mobile bike rental/repair stations. Each stall has access to electric outlets. Additionally, its plaza has space for a pop-up tent.

The Rockland Landing, located within Interchange 10 of the New York State Thruway in South Nyack, features a truck stall with access to electricity. The Landing also includes space for one pop-up tent adjacent to the path.

The Painters Point overlook has access to electricity and room for a portable chiller.

During its inaugural season, more than 250,000 cyclists and pedestrians visited the 3.6-mile shared use path, which connects Rockland and Westchester Counties across one of the widest points of the Hudson River.

The vendor solicitation is available for download at the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge website. Applications are due February 12th.

