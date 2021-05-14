VaxUpWestchester and Mr. Bubbles Offer Vax Job At Elmsford Car Wash

By Linda Viertel--- “Welcome to Pineapple Land” On Main Street, where customers can enjoy a dizzying variety of superfruit bowls...Read More
May 14, 2021
Show up with your car between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Saturday, get your COVID vaccination and have your picture taken.
Lacrosse Fundraiser in Dobbs Ferry to Benefit Boy with Rare Disease
May 14, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A lacrosse game fundraiser to benefit an 11-year-old Dobbs Ferry boy who suffers from a rare and...Read More
Two Local Students Win National Merit Scholarships
May 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local seniors were among 2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners named this week that were chosen from...Read More
Transfiguration School Students Connect with International Space Station
May 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Middle school students at The Transfiguration School in Tarrytown spoke with astronauts aboard the International Space Station...Read More
Jazz Forum, Tarrytown Reopens May 28!
May 11, 2021
After what will have been 446 days of closure due to the pandemic, Jazz Forum Arts will reopen its Jazz...Read More
Vaccines This Wednesday at Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry
May 11, 2021
On Wednesday, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. until noon, Greenburgh COVID Angels will be on hand at the Dobbs Ferry...Read More
New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named
May 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new principal has been chosen to lead Sleepy Hollow High School. Deborah Brand will succeed Dr....Read More
Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow
May 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Margaret J. Horan Gold Star Mothers’ Memorial was unveiled Sunday, May 9th at Horan’s Landing Park...Read More
Harckham Sponsors Blood Drive in Sleepy Hollow
May 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senator Pete Harckham partnered with New York Blood Center (NYBC) Saturday in sponsoring a blood drive...Read More
COVID-19 Update: Then And Now (It’s Better Now)
May 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Just three months ago, The Hudson Independent reported that, “All but two or three of the state’s...Read More