Valerie Cirillo Bunch, 41

April 2, 2021

Valerie Elizabeth Cirillo Bunch (41), a resident of Tarrytown, New York and born and raised in Irvington, passed away on March 30, 2021.

Born to Joseph and Janice Cirillo on February 28, 1980, she is survived by the love of her life and husband for 11 years, Sean David Bunch; her adoring children Cole, Donte, and Giselle; her two sisters Melissa Cirillo and Samantha (Randoln) Hidalgo; five nieces and nephews, Ashley, Mia, Dorian, Milo and Ryder. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Donald R Bunch.

Val was one of a kind; her infectious smile and positive attitude always lit up the room. Her children were her purpose and making them happy was her reason. Motherhood came so naturally to her, and so many people envied her for that. She loved caring for children. She worked harder than anyone and played just as hard. She worked as a preschool teacher, Nanny for many families, and postpartum doula. Val loved to vacation with family and friends. She spent her summers on the beach with her favorite people. Val will always be remembered for her laughter and the joy that she gave everyone she came in contact with.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the March of Dimes in her name. A funeral mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6th at Immaculate Conception Church, 199 South Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, New York, 10591 (http://www.johnpaul2parish.org/).