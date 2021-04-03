Obituaries
People

Valerie Cirillo Bunch, 41

• Bookmarks: 5

April 2, 2021

Valerie Elizabeth Cirillo Bunch (41), a resident of Tarrytown, New York and born and raised in Irvington, passed away on March 30, 2021.

Born to Joseph and Janice Cirillo on February 28, 1980, she is survived by the love of her life and husband for 11 years, Sean David Bunch; her adoring children Cole, Donte, and Giselle; her two sisters Melissa Cirillo and Samantha (Randoln) Hidalgo; five nieces and nephews, Ashley, Mia, Dorian, Milo and Ryder. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Donald R Bunch.

Val was one of a kind; her infectious smile and positive attitude always lit up the room. Her children were her purpose and making them happy was her reason. Motherhood came so naturally to her, and so many people envied her for that. She loved caring for children. She worked harder than anyone and played just as hard. She worked as a preschool teacher, Nanny for many families, and postpartum doula. Val loved to vacation with family and friends. She spent her summers on the beach with her favorite people. Val will always be remembered for her laughter and the joy that she gave everyone she came in contact with.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the March of Dimes in her name.

Visitation will take place on Monday, April 5th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, New York, 10522  (https://www.edwardsanddowdle.com).

A funeral mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6th at Immaculate Conception Church, 199 South Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, New York, 10591  (http://www.johnpaul2parish.org/).

 

Share the News!
Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design

Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design

April 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- The 2023 Winter World University Games are set to be held in Lake Placid, NY, but they...
Read More
COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery

COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Experts are said to be scratching their heads over the recent upsurge in coronavirus infections in New...
Read More
Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

April 1, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown,...
Read More
Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— By the first of April, a passel of reports from some 500 New York State municipalities with...
Read More
Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board

Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board

March 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair Alfreda Williams will not be seeking a seventh two-year term...
Read More
GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

March 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second...
Read More
New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It seems like only last week that the age of eligibility for the COVID vaccine dropped to...
Read More
Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The old adage that cats have nine lives may be an overstatement, but one feline, Irvington’s The...
Read More
Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

March 26, 2021
By Linda Viertel As spring approaches, restaurants and bars are beginning to come alive, albeit cautiously. But the real “canary...
Read More
One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds

One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds

March 25, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- The recent passage of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) and its funding for schools should bring...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
69 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *