Valerie Cirillo Bunch, 41

April 3, 2021

Valerie Elizabeth Cirillo Bunch, a resident of Tarrytown and beloved preschool teacher, died March 30. She was 41.

She was born February 28, 1980 in Irvington to Joseph and Janice Cirillo. Her infectious smile and positive attitude always lit up the room. Her children were her purpose and making them happy was her reason. Motherhood came so naturally to her and so many people envied her for that. She loved caring for children. She worked harder than anyone and played just as hard. She worked as a preschool teacher, nanny for many families, and post-partum doula. She loved to vacation with family and friends. She spent her summers on the beach with her favorite people. She will always be remembered for her laughter and the joy that she gave everyone she came in contact with.

She is survived by the love of her life and husband for 11 years, Sean David Bunch; her adoring children Cole, Donte, and Giselle; two sisters, Melissa Cirillo and Samantha (Randoln) Hidalgo; five nieces and nephews, Ashley, Mia, Dorian, Milo and Ryder; and her father-in-law Donald R Bunch.

Visitation will be Monday, April 5th from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Avenue, Dobbs Ferry. A funeral mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6th at Immaculate Conception Church, 199 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow.