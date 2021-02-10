Valentine’s Day: Where To Celebrate One Another In The Rivertowns

February 10, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

Even during a pandemic, let’s take any and every opportunity we have to honor one another – our partners, children, friends, parents, all who are near and dear to us during this strange and trying time. What better way to celebrate life than to express love by sharing a meal together, whether by dining out safely or bringing home divine foods?

Numerous restaurants will be open on Valentine’s Day, all following safety protocols; others will be offering take-out for your dining delight at home. Our rivertown restaurants offer a plethora of ways to mark the occasion; below you will find a number of exceptional ways to make your Valentine’s Day special for those you love. Please feel free to support your favorite restaurant/take-out venue and celebrate the Valentine’s holiday in your own special way.

Tarry Tavern

As always, Henry Cabral, Tarry Tavern’s chef/owner, treats his customers to a romantic atmosphere on Valentine’s Day. He takes special care to dim the lights, triple candlelight shimmering throughout the restaurant, remove bar stools and cover the bar with homemade chocolate truffles and hand-dipped chocolate strawberries. His special prix-fixe three-course menu for $55 per person will feature “duos” throughout, such as a duo of beef and duck prepared two ways.

If You Go:

27 Main Street

Tarrytown, NY

914-631-7227

tarrytavern.com

For reservations:opentable.com

RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen

RiverMarket will be offering its regular a la carte menu, which is full of all of the traditional luxurious and romantic ingredients like oysters, caviar, lobster, uni, filet mignon and much more. But it is RiverMarket’s pastry chefs who have been baking (with love!) special dessert sweet treats. Every Valentine’s Day the restaurant turns its delicious Linzer Tarts into Linzer Hearts to sell in the market alongside their famous white and dark chocolate chip cookie hearts of love. And talking about cookies, Chef Pricilla and Chef Luis have taken cookies to a whole new romantic level with a “Box of Romantic Cookie Art” featuring a bicycle built for two cookie; a typewriter typing a love letter cookie; and the gilded Cupid cookie – a beautiful gift for that special someone!

Joining the list of RiverMarket’s “must try” desserts for this evening is the gorgeous Red Velvet Heart Cake with White Chocolate Icing. All of RiverMarket’s desserts are perfect for sharing—Dulce de Leche Coconut Cake, Warm Chocolate Fudge Nutella Brownie, Banana Cream Cake, Warm Brioche Bread Pudding, Chocolate Mocha Layer Cake to name a few. And if you’re looking for a special sexy cocktail, then try mixologist Emilio Ugarte’s Latin Lover, the winner of the first ever Westchester Magazine’s Best Bartender Shake Off Contest.

If You Go:

127 West Main Street

Tarrytown, NY

914-631-3100

rivermarketbarkitchen.com

Reservations:opentable.com

Goosefeather

Chef Dale Talde’s Cantonese inspired, award-winning Goosefeather, at the Tarrytown House Estate, will be offering a special Valentine’s dinner for dine-in only (no take-out) which can be enjoyed in either the indoor dining room spaces or the outdoor tent where tables will be adequately spaced.

The three-course menu, for $99 per person, may be complemented by an optional bottomless wine add-on for $36 per person. Starters include a choice of spicy tuna tartar with sesame crisp or chicken and prawn noodles with scallion ginger, or charred Murasaki sweet potato, pomelo mustard greens in a truffle soy dressing for $15 supplemental charge. Entrees are salt and pepper sirloin Hunan style, or crispy royal trumpet mushrooms with Dan-Dan rice cakes and pickled greens ($25 supplement). For dessert – your choice of a chocolate tart, roasted strawberry “salad” and strawberry sorbet or green tea tiramisu with sweet citrus and coconut decorated with white chocolate pearls.

If You Go:

49 East Sunnyside Lane

Tarrytown, NY

914-829-5454

goosefeather.com

Contact Resy for a reservation

Suzanne’s Table

Anyone who has ever sampled Suzanne’s Hart’s home-style, classy, and fresh-tasting catered food knows how fortunate we are to have Suzanne’s Table on Main Street in Irvington. Everything she prepares in her on-site kitchen is cooked with care, precision, soul and a deft touch for just the right flavor profile. So, one could cook nothing better than ordering out from Suzanne’s Table for a delicious dinner at home. For Valentine’s Day, Suzanne is preparing a classic shrimp cocktail, beef bourguignon, salmon cakes with pink remoulade and a potato leek gratin for two. Her desserts are bound to delight—lemon panna cotta with raspberries, chocolate icebox cake with strawberries, her famous chocolate lovers’ brownies, and a heart-shaped flourless chocolate cake that will serve 4-6. Call ahead to make certain your order can be filled.

If You Go:

75 Main Street

914-231-9055

Irvington, NY

suzannestable.com

The Rare Bit

This Dobbs Ferry eatery’s Valentine’s Day in-house and to-go menus are available Friday through Sunday, so you can start celebrating Valentine’s Day early and continue to enjoy the holiday, courtesy of The Rare Bit, all weekend long. The in-house three-course menu, for $69 per person, includes a filet of Beef Tartar, Dijon mustard, capers, cornichons, crispy onions and pickled potatoes; for entrees, a choice of Baked Cod complemented by a white wine, tomato, and basil sauce with orzo pilaf or Beef Wellington for two (for a supplemental $30). For dessert, there is always the fan-favorite Peanut Butter Pie. To view the entire menu, visit therarebitdf.com. Not ready to dine in? Order the Beef Wellington for Two to go ($90), which includes two sides from the main menu and your choice of dessert. To order, email Scott@therarebitdf.com.

If You Go:

23 Cedar Street

Dobbs Ferry

914-693-8000

therarebitdf.com

Piccola Trattoria

If intimate, classy but casual Italian dining is what you crave for Valentine’s Day, then Sergio Pennacchio’s charming Piccola Trattoria will furnish you with just that culinary experience. The chef/owner is a master cook, melding traditional Italian cuisine with American favorites, somehow giving them a European flair that delights every time. On Valentine’s Day, he will be offering lobster ravioli, lobster tails in a creamy saffron sauce, a succulent ribeye, and both veal and lamp chops. Desserts will be a surprise.

If You Go:

41 Cedar Street

Dobbs Ferry, NY

914-674-8427

piccolany.com

Reservations:opentable.com

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

There is already a wait list for Valentine’s Day at Chef Dan Barber’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns restaurant, his award-winning, top-rated American restaurant located in Pocantico Hills. If you are lucky enough to nab a reservation, you will be treated to a special Valentine’s weekend celebration menu. The Blue Hill restaurant experience, romantic at any time of the year, will be reimagined with limited server interaction for maximum safety and an ample distance between tables. A pre-paid reservation for parties of two to eight is required. But, ever mindful of this year’s yearning to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home, you can make an evening of it all weekend long – your choice – with the Blue Hill ResourcED Valentine’s Dinner Box and also a magnificent Flower Box, ordered from exploretock.com. Early Valentine’s Day reservations may also be available starting Feb. 11, so please check for availability.

If You Go:

630 Bedford Road

Pocantico Hills, NY

reservations@bluehillfarm.com

For Valentine’s Day Dinner and Flower Boxes: exploretock.com