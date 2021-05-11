Vaccines This Wednesday at Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry

May 11, 2021

On Wednesday, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. until noon, Greenburgh COVID Angels will be on hand at the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry, South Presbyterian Church, 343 Broadway, to encourage vaccinations. A doctor and a nurse will be on site giving the vaccine. The Angels will also provide flyers encouraging vaccination and providing contact info for help to go with food deliveries.

Angels will also be on hand on Saturday, May 14 at Mr. Bubbles Car Wash, 40 North Stone Avenue, Elmsford. Vaccination from the Ahma Pharmacy will be administered on site.

For more information about Wednesday’s vaccinations, visit the food pantry’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/dobbsferryfoodpantry