Vaccines for Kids: Plenty of Doses; No (Good) Excuses

November 13, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

The push is on to get as many five-to-eleven-year-olds as possible vaccinated for COVID-19. So far, the only approved vaccine is the Pfizer-BioNTech, given to youngsters at about a third the dose it has been to adults, but approval for Moderna and J&J is expected soon.

Unlike the initial launch of vaccines last winter when only a dozen or so state-run sites were administering shots, there are plenty of doses to go around—and plenty more places to get appointments.

New York State has opened ten mass vaccination sites around the state, including the New York National Guard Armory in Yonkers. But the county is offering shots at its White Plains Health Department clinic and will soon be rolling out “pop-up” sites in schools around the county. Meanwhile, individual pediatricians are already providing vaccines for kids (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/theyre-here-covid-vaccines-for-5-through-11-year-olds/). Among the best prospects are pharmacies—and not just the big chains like CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid. Unaffiliated pharmacies and supermarkets are offering shots as well.

Two good ways to find out where pediatric vaccines are available are the New York State site, ny.gov/VxWorks’s, and a local service,#VaxUpWestchester, which has been proactively searching out vaccine sources and aggregating them on their web site, https://www.vaxupwestchester.org/youth-vaccines. Executive Director Kenny Herzog has included direct links to scheduling tools, portals, emails, and phone numbers for sites across the county.

Such resources make it easy for parents who are already accepting of COVID vaccines. It is the undetermined number of children whose parents remain skeptical or outright opposed that will remain a challenge.