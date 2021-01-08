Vaccine Group 1-B Gets An Upgrade from Cuomo

January 8, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

The painstakingly thought-through plan to vaccinate various categories of residents with one of the new COVID-19 formulas got an audible call on Friday, when Governor Cuomo announced that those previously categorized as Group 1-B will become eligible to get the shot as of this coming Monday, July 11.

The group, which includes “essential workers” like police, firefighters, teachers and older seniors (75 and older) were originally slated to wait until all of Group 1-A—frontline medical workers—had been vaccinated.

There was a hitch in that plan, however, in part because a significant number of hospital staffers have said they don’t want to take the vaccine, leaving potentially thousands of doses going unused. The problem was most prevalent in New York City, where Mayor Bill DeBlasio called on Cuomo to open up the spigot and use the available doses. Cuomo, notoriously resistant to almost anything the New York Mayor wants, resisted, until county executives from across the state began calling for the same thing.

Cuomo has repeatedly said the state has a distribution system in place to get the vaccine from out of shipping containers and into peoples’ arms, and indeed, some 1,200 CVS and Walgreen pharmacies have committed to dispensing doses as soon as they get them.

Just to be clear, here is the line-up for Group 1-B, eligible as of Monday:

Teachers and education workers

First responders

Public safety workers

Public transit workers

People 75 and older

To learn more, go to: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov