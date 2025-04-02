April 2, 2025
Utility
April 2, 2025
UTILITY: What does it matter? By Krista Madsen I used to identify as a fiction writer. I only wanted to invent stories...Read More
Bands Announced for Second Annual Sleepy Hollow Music Festival
April 1, 2025
Tickets are on sale for the 2nd Annual Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, set for Saturday, June 7, on the Hudson River waterfront....Read More
Jenkins Officially Sworn-In as Westchester County Executive
March 31, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- History was made Sunday at Westchester Community College when Ken Jenkins was officially sworn-in as the first...Read More
Saudade
March 29, 2025
SAUDADE: No ordinary nostalgia By Krista Madsen I used to brag that I never suffer nostalgia, never long for the past,...Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set For April 26 In Patriots Park
March 29, 2025
By Robert Kimmel-- A springtime event that has drawn crowds of children and adults to Patriots Park in Tarrytown will...Read More
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Tarrytown
March 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Spring 2025 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week kicked off Thursday at The Sailhouse in Tarrytown with Westchester County...Read More
9/11 Memorial in Greenburgh Torn Down
March 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The 9/11 Memorial Wall at Richard Presser Park on Central Avenue in Hartsdale was torn down last...Read More
Irvington High School names valedictorian and salutatorian of Class of 2025
March 26, 2025
Irvington High School has named its accomplished seniors Scarlett Zumbro and Scott Zinman as valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class...Read More
Two Charged in Robbery of Tarrytown Jewelers
March 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two New Jersey men were charged Tuesday with the violent robbery of a jewelry store in broad...Read More
Ardsley Girls Win State Title
March 24, 2025
By Tom Pedulla Ardsley produced an historic triumph when it brought the first state Class A girls’ basketball championship to...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.