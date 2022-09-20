Using Restaurant Management Skills for Ukrainian Refugees

September 20, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

With the war in Ukraine continuing to wreak havoc, veteran restaurateur Mark Maynard sought to pitch in to relieve the suffering. The Tarrytown resident was moved to action by firsthand accounts of the war from relatives of his girlfriend Natalie Dolgetta, a math teacher at Pleasantville High School and resident of Millwood who left her native Kyiv in the 1990’s when the old Soviet Union broke up.

“When the war started, Natalie worked to help her family safely flee an increasingly dangerous situation,” Maynard said in an interview. “After hearing about their harrowing journey and warm welcome in Poland, I knew I wanted to help.”

And Maynard had the ideal venue for his talents. World Central Kitchen (WCK), a nonprofit dedicated to providing food to people in need, was already in place in Przemysl, Poland, just across the border from Ukraine. The organization was feeding 1,500 Ukrainian refugees, virtually all women and children – the men stayed behind to fight – every day (down from 5,000 when the war began). Maynard and Dolgetta made the decision and flew to Poland the last week of July, returning on August 1. He discussed the couple’s experience and the way WCK works.

“You register on their website as a volunteer,” Maynard explained. “You sign up for shifts and they make it very clear that it’s a 7-day commitment and a 12-hour day.” Volunteers are required to pay their own travel and lodging expenses. “WCK doesn’t help with any of the logistics,” he continued. “Their focus is helping people who are in bad times, through food. That is what they do.”

The relief center where Maynard and Dolgetta were assigned was an abandoned Tesco, a big-box store converted to house, feed and process refugees. Maynard stressed that WCK didn’t set up the facility themselves and had nothing to do with health care or any other non-food needs; those were performed by some of the 15 different volunteer groups present – a worldwide effort, he pointed out.

Maynard cited traumatic conditions facing refugees crossing the Ukraine/Poland border. “Some of these people have been sitting on a train for 12 or 13 hours, or waiting on line for several days in a car,” he stated. “Some of them arrive pretty hungry. Our job is to make them feel welcome, to feed them and offer them a smile and hospitality, hugs, to fill their bellies.”

Maynard added that a lot of WCK volunteers have restaurant backgrounds. He himself spent almost 30 years as a managing partner of Union Square Hospitality Group in New York City, where he was director of operations at multiple restaurants he co-founded. (He’s now a business hospitality consultant.) “It was natural that I would help people through food,” he said. WCK cooked 18 hours a day in a main commissary kitchen preparing three fresh, healthy meals and transporting them to the humanitarian center (known as the Bistrot). Breakfast consisted of cheese and kielbasa panini, oatmeal and cereal. Lunch and dinner read like a restaurant menu: sausage and cabbage, meatballs, steamed potatoes, rice or roasted vegetables (with fresh herbs) and fresh salad – plus varied hearty soups and a constant supply of coffee, tea, water and fresh fruit all day. Maynard’s job was to heat pre-made sandwiches on the sandwich press, while Dolgetta ran the beverage station.

For all of the pleasure derived from WCK’s delicious food, however, misery was a constant presence. The refugees’ stories, said Maynard, “were really heartbreaking. Some days it was pretty hard to hold it together.” Dolgetta spoke about a crying woman who’d lost her husband and child. She was there with only her grandchild. She recalled another woman who told her, “Thank you for smiling at my children. They haven’t seen people smiling in a long time,”

The couple feels rewarded knowing that their humanitarian efforts made a difference. “It feels good to help people,” Dolgetta declared, while expressing a desire to go back next summer and repeat the experience. Maynard voiced praise for WCK directly. “Working with them was a life-changing experience,” he concluded, “which put a human face to the news we see every day on TV.”

