Community News
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

USH Response To Fair Campaign Practices Committee Ruling

• Bookmarks: 2

October 28, 2025

The following ruling by the county’s Fair Campaign Practices Committee elicited a response from the Unite Sleepy Hollow campaign that can be read further down the page.

FINDING IN THE COMPLAINT OF MARJORIE HSU AGAINST THE UNITE SLEEPY HOLLOW SLATE, CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES IN SLEEPY HOLLOW

Tarrytown, NY (October 22, 2025) – The Westchester County Fair Campaign Practices Committee met via Zoom on October 20, 2025 to hear the complaint of Marjorie Hsu (Democrat), candidate for mayor, against incumbent Jim Husselbee (Unite Sleepy Hollow), candidate for mayor, incumbent Tom Andruss (Unite Sleepy Hollow), candidate for Village Trustee, Jim Garvey (Unite Sleepy Hollow), candidate for Village Trustee, and Carol Banino (Unite Sleepy Hollow), candidate for Village Trustee. Ms. Hsu and Ms. Banino attended the Hearing.

COMPLAINT: Ms. Hsu complained that an ad placed in the River Journal was misleading since the headline made it appear that the Unite Sleepy Hollow slate had the official endorsement of the Democratic Party. The headline reads “Democrats Endorse Unite Sleepy Hollow.”

FINDING: UNFAIR CAMPAIGN PRACTICE The Committee found that the headline was misleading by creating the false impression that the Democratic Party is endorsing Unite Sleepy Hollow. The use of the word “Endorse” in the political arena is used to imply the endorsement by political parties.

The ad violates the following FCPC Principle: “The candidate will not use or condone any campaign material or advertisement that misleads the public.”

Response from Unite Sleepy Hollow campaign:

Our community deserves a nonpartisan campaign focused on ideas of local importance, not political tactics.  The Unite Sleepy Hollow team remains committed to running a positive, fact-based campaign that puts residents first – addressing the challenges and opportunities that truly matter to the people of our Village.

When confronted with a public endorsement of the Unite Sleepy Hollow team by registered Democrats, our opponents filed a formal complaint with the Westchester County Fair Campaign Practices Committee, a group formed to encourage honesty and civility in local elections. The USH team wears as a badge of honor such public endorsements, as well as the private support of many other registered Democrats. We have also received the public endorsement of the local Police Benevolent Association and many other village employees. The only public endorsements received by our opponents are those of party politicians and groups from outside our village. Their petty complaint appears indicative of how they would govern.

To be clear, our advertisement was never meant to mislead. Its sole intention was to inform people that we are indeed supported by residents who are affiliated with all political parties, including Democrats.  We simply want people to know that it does not matter whether you are affiliated with any particular party; we will work with, and for, all residents. Our only goal is to build a stronger, fairer and more vibrant Sleepy Hollow, together.  We do not see this election as a steppingstone for our own political advancement and seek only to support our fellow residents.

We will continue to speak directly with voters about how we can work together to keep Sleepy Hollow a safe and welcoming community – for all.

Sincerely,

Jim Husselbee

Trustee and Candidate for Mayor of Sleepy Hollow

Read or leave a comment on this story...

