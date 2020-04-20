COVID-19

Urgent Care of Westchester to Present Part 2 of COVID-19 Information Series , Saturday, April 25 at 10 am, on Facebook

• Bookmarks: 15 • Comments: 1

Join Part 2 of Urgent Care of Westchester’s COVID-19 information series with Dr. Juliette Provenzano, live on Facebook. Get updates on COVID-19 testing, antibody testing, and much more. Dr. Provenzano will also try to answer your questions during the live stream.

To access the live stream please visit: https://www.facebook.com/103370236396797/posts/3096745873725870/?d=n

Share the News!
15 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
114 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *