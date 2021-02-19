COVID News

Update on Vaccine Delivery Delay

Cuomo updates vaccine delivery delays due to weather
February 19, 2021

Governor Cuomo issued the following statement this afternoon (Friday, February 19):

“The federal government previously informed New York that the winter storms impacting much of the country have delayed nearly all shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, and since then we have been in constant contact with our federal partners to track any incoming shipments and make the necessary adjustments to our operations.

 “We have now been informed that shipments of the Pfizer vaccine that should have been delivered already but were delayed due to weather are scheduled to arrive by Monday, and orders placed within the last 48 hours will be sent after, with expected arrival on Tuesday and Wednesday. Delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine should arrive by the middle of next week, with orders placed within the last 48 hours expected to arrive next Thursday and Friday.

 “We will continue to track these shipments closely over the coming days and keep New Yorkers informed about any changes in existing appointments. At this time, no appointments at state-run sites have been rescheduled due to these shipping issues. In the meantime, we are doing everything we can to get shots into arms as quickly and fairly as possible so we can defeat this beast once and for all.”

Those with appointments pending should contact their provider.

 

