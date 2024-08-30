Support our Sponsors
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Tarrytown News

UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

• Bookmarks: 9

August 30, 2024

 

The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the H-Bridge, and authorized the Village to re-open the bridge to all traffic yesterday, ahead of the start of the new school year.

The H-Bridge provides the sole vehicular access in the Village of Tarrytown to the waterfront areas on the west side of the Metro North tracks. The Village has been working with LaBella Associates on design plans for permanent repairs to be completed this year.

We will keep the public informed as we plan ahead for the permanent repairs, which in the future will require some intermittent closures of the H-Bridge while the work is being performed.
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - real estate agent listings ad
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
  • Piccola Trattoria in Dobbs Ferry - make a reservation
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
Pants on Fire

Pants on Fire

August 30, 2024
WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– Hard Truth: A US Presidential candidate can state no less...
Read More
UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

August 30, 2024
  The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the...
Read More
Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh

August 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh...
Read More
Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber

August 29, 2024
County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of...
Read More
Mondaire Vs. Mike: Who’s The Radical In This Race?

Mondaire Vs. Mike: Who’s The Radical In This Race?

August 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Ask Mondaire Jones and he'll tell you that Mike Lawler is a MAGA Republican who “never stood...
Read More
Greenburgh Schools Kick-Off $20M Construction of Energy Efficiency Projects

Greenburgh Schools Kick-Off $20M Construction of Energy Efficiency Projects

August 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Central School District and RWE, a leading renewable energy company, held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at Woodlands High...
Read More
Stewart-Cousins Presents Tarrytown Schools with $350K for Outdoor Classrooms

Stewart-Cousins Presents Tarrytown Schools with $350K for Outdoor Classrooms

August 27, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins presented a $350,000 check to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns...
Read More
Trustees Throw Cold Water on Waterfront Inn Proposal

Trustees Throw Cold Water on Waterfront Inn Proposal

August 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees is not receptive to a proposal to build an inn near the...
Read More
Bridge Contractors Sued by State for Subpar Cables

Bridge Contractors Sued by State for Subpar Cables

August 24, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority and the contractors who built the Mario Cuomo Bridge are at...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Olympic Women’s Soccer Gold Medalist Sam Coffey

Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Olympic Women’s Soccer Gold Medalist Sam Coffey

August 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Thursday, August 22, will forever be Sam Coffey Day in the Village of Sleepy Hollow. And that’s...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
102 views
bookmark icon