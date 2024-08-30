UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened

The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the H-Bridge, and authorized the Village to re-open the bridge to all traffic yesterday, ahead of the start of the new school year. The H-Bridge provides the sole vehicular access in the Village of Tarrytown to the waterfront areas on the west side of the Metro North tracks. The Village has been working with LaBella Associates on design plans for permanent repairs to be completed this year. We will keep the public informed as we plan ahead for the permanent repairs, which in the future will require some intermittent closures of the H-Bridge while the work is being performed.