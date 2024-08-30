WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– Hard Truth: A US Presidential candidate can state no less...Read More
August 30, 2024
|The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the H-Bridge, and authorized the Village to re-open the bridge to all traffic yesterday, ahead of the start of the new school year.
The H-Bridge provides the sole vehicular access in the Village of Tarrytown to the waterfront areas on the west side of the Metro North tracks. The Village has been working with LaBella Associates on design plans for permanent repairs to be completed this year.
We will keep the public informed as we plan ahead for the permanent repairs, which in the future will require some intermittent closures of the H-Bridge while the work is being performed.
UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened
August 30, 2024
The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the...Read More
Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh
August 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh...Read More
Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber
August 29, 2024
County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of...Read More
Mondaire Vs. Mike: Who’s The Radical In This Race?
August 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Ask Mondaire Jones and he'll tell you that Mike Lawler is a MAGA Republican who “never stood...Read More
Greenburgh Schools Kick-Off $20M Construction of Energy Efficiency Projects
August 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Central School District and RWE, a leading renewable energy company, held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at Woodlands High...Read More
Stewart-Cousins Presents Tarrytown Schools with $350K for Outdoor Classrooms
August 27, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins presented a $350,000 check to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns...Read More
Trustees Throw Cold Water on Waterfront Inn Proposal
August 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees is not receptive to a proposal to build an inn near the...Read More
Bridge Contractors Sued by State for Subpar Cables
August 24, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority and the contractors who built the Mario Cuomo Bridge are at...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Celebrates Olympic Women’s Soccer Gold Medalist Sam Coffey
August 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Thursday, August 22, will forever be Sam Coffey Day in the Village of Sleepy Hollow. And that’s...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.