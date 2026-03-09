Unploughed = Unacceptable

March 9, 2026

The following is an open letter to the community based on a series of messages sent to Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and members of the Board of Trustees:

March 2, 2026:

Dear Mayor Brown:

The Broadway bridge’s sidewalk is still covered in snow today, as is 386 S Broadway’s sidewalk between their driveway and Sawyer Ave, and the sidewalk on the south east corner of White Plains Rd at the Thruway exit. (I did not recheck the condition in front of Tower Ladder 78 onWhite Plains Rd today.)

That means these sidewalks have been blocked for over a month. What does this say about your commitment to the residents of Tarrytown?

Sincerely,

Dan Convissor

These show the world the Village’s disregard for the convenience and safety of people who walk, cycle and use wheelchairs.