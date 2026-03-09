Support our Sponsors
  • In 2 Green merchantile
  • Promote your summer program in The Hudson Independent - camp, sports, school
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Unploughed = Unacceptable

• Bookmarks: 1

March 9, 2026

The following is an open letter to the community based on a series of messages sent to Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and members of the Board of Trustees:

March 2, 2026:

Dear Mayor Brown:

Support our Sponsors
Savva Sips in Ivington

The Broadway bridge’s sidewalk is still covered in snow today, as is 386 S Broadway’s sidewalk between their driveway and Sawyer Ave, and the sidewalk on the south east corner of White Plains Rd at the Thruway  exit.  (I did not recheck the condition in front of Tower Ladder 78 onWhite Plains Rd today.)

That means these sidewalks have been blocked for over a month.  What does this say about your commitment to the residents of Tarrytown?

Sincerely,

Dan Convissor

 

The eastern side of Broadway where it crosses over the Thruway four days after the snow storm

 

These show the world the Village’s disregard for the convenience and safety of people who walk, cycle and use wheelchairs.

Inaccessible sidewalks on rte. 119 following the storm

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone Realtor - Rivertowns and Westchester
Did The Earth Just Move?

Did The Earth Just Move?

March 10, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— BOOM!! Rattle, rattle. A gorgeous spring-like day, with temperatures heading into the seventies, was briefly interrupted Tuesday...
Read More
Gold Medal Girls

Gold Medal Girls

March 9, 2026
GOLD MEDAL GIRLS: And the Pageant of Pulchritude By Krista Madsen Between traveling and preparing for traveling, I missed all of the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Leaves Everything On The Court In Final Fall To Woodlands

Dobbs Ferry Leaves Everything On The Court In Final Fall To Woodlands

March 9, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--    For the seniors who led the Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team to great heights, the Westchester...
Read More
Mt. Pleasant Poised To Accede To Electoral System Rewarding Sleepy Hollow Voters

Mt. Pleasant Poised To Accede To Electoral System Rewarding Sleepy Hollow Voters

March 7, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— A post on its web site this past week has sent a signal to residents of the...
Read More
Steve Kimock and Friends Celebrate George Harrison at Tarrytown Music Hall March 15

Steve Kimock and Friends Celebrate George Harrison at Tarrytown Music Hall March 15

March 6, 2026
By W.B. King-- During a break from a Holiday Inn residency with a band in the early 1970s, Steve Kimock...
Read More
Temple Beth Abraham Appoints Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg as Next Rabbi

Temple Beth Abraham Appoints Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg as Next Rabbi

March 6, 2026
Temple Beth Abraham (TBA) in Tarrytown announced that Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg, M.A.R.E., M.A.H.L., has been appointed as the synagogue’s...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Receives $4.6M from Edge-on-Hudson Developer

Sleepy Hollow Receives $4.6M from Edge-on-Hudson Developer

March 4, 2026
 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was the recipient of a $4.6 million check from the developers of...
Read More
With The Big Guns On The Bench, Dobbs Ferry Holds On To Win The Semis

With The Big Guns On The Bench, Dobbs Ferry Holds On To Win The Semis

March 4, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- The Dobbs Ferry boys’ basketball team is no one-man show, and it proved that when it counted...
Read More
Usch!

Usch!

March 2, 2026
USCH!: Vikings are not for the faint of stomach By Krista Madsen I don’t mean to sound negative with my focus on...
Read More
It’s Tough To Bee A Winner In Irvington’s Annual Bee

It’s Tough To Bee A Winner In Irvington’s Annual Bee

March 1, 2026
By Jeff Wilson— Irvington Town Hall Theater was all abuzz the evening of February 26, as townspeople packed the house...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
147 views
bookmark icon