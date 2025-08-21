Unite Sleepy Hollow’s Response to the TAG/Dem letter

The TAG/Dem slate’s letter of August 5 contains numerous inaccuracies. What it does reveal is that the slate will conduct a “thorough and transparent financial analysis” only if elected. We have already done the math, conducted a thorough financial analysis and developed a long-term plan. This plan was presented to the current mayor and his supporting trustees, including incumbent Jared Rodriguez of the TAG/Dem slate, and it was completely ignored in favor of this year’s 7.58% tax increase, which followed last year’s 14.85% increase. We can only conclude that by running on the current mayor’s TAG party line (and who we understand is serving on its campaign committee), that such tax increases will continue.

Our Record of Fiscal Responsibility

Both Jim Husselbee (current Trustee and our candidate for Mayor) and Tom Andruss (current Trustee and our candidate) voted against the last two years of tax increases. The evidence and math from the 2024 audit showed that projected revenues were higher, and budgeted expenses were lower, revealing the tax increases were unnecessary. Spending levels as of March 2025 indicate that when released, the audit for 2025 will similarly show less spending than was budgeted.

The Truth About Village Debt

The Village’s overall debt amount of $62 million (not $65 million as stated) is entirely affordable, with debt servicing being about 15% of revenue. The Village’s debt of roughly $30 million pays an average interest of less than 3% and amortizes over many years until 2043. The LDC debt of $32 million pays 3% interest with over 50% of principal payments coming due after 2036. All of this information is available on our Sensible Tax Levies page. https://www.unitesleepyhollow.com/sensible-tax-levies

Action vs. Empty Promises

The TAG/Dems claims to want to keep taxes low and move our Village forward are made without a financial analysis or plan, and will only be revealed if elected. The USH plan is based on a solid and thorough financial analysis, and is completely transparent before the November election.”