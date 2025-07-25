Unite Sleepy Hollow Team Focusing on Sensible Taxes

July 25, 2025

The Unite Sleepy Hollow committee is excited to announce our platform priorities for the 2025 election. Earlier this year, incumbents Tom Andruss and Jim Husselbee began building a strong ticket focused on ending unjustified property tax increases and restarting construction of a beautiful new Village park and other infrastructure investments—delays of which have cost taxpayers millions. So, we are delighted that Carol Banino, a trust and estates attorney, and Jim Garvey, a financial services professional, agreed to join the USH ticket in November.

We are committed to continuing the USH legacy of non-partisan leadership to find a better way forward for everyone in the Village.

Unfortunately, over the past 2 years, the Village has suffered a staggering 23% increase in property taxes (opposed by USH), with dire warnings about Village debt, but that story doesn’t hold up to rational analysis. The Village’s annual debt service remains at about 15% of the budget. On the revenue side, the emerging Edge-on-Hudson development continues to increase the Village tax base. Also, the Village is expected to receive $4.6 million from the GM settlement later this year. The tax increases of the last two years were unjustified, and the USH team has a plan to roll them back.

We need to get our Village investing in projects that benefit all residents and create a sustainable future. Through non-partisan community engagement, USH will bring back common-sense tax levies and restart responsible development in the Village. Unite Sleepy Hollow has the vision and the leadership our Village needs to realize its place among the most beautiful and vibrant communities along the Hudson River.

You can find additional information about the USH candidates and priorities at UniteSleepyHollow.com

Regards,

Jim Husselbee

Candidate for Mayor of Sleepy Hollow

Unite Sleepy Hollow