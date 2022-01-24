Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election

January 23, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

The Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH) party that has dominated village politics for the past decade under seven-term mayor Ken Wray has announced a slate for the March election that includes two new faces.

According to Wray, both René León, who runs a catering business in the village, and Lauren Connell, an attorney specializing in compliance law, have each demonstrated their commitment to Sleepy Hollow’s betterment. León has been a volunteer member of the Community Outreach Committee and the Police Reform and Re-envisioning Committee, while Connell has been involved in the planning of the Sleepy Hollow Common and the relocation of the Department of Public Works facilities.

The mayor pronounced himself “particularly excited” about León’s nomination because, as an immigrant from Ecuador, he would be the first representative on the Board from the village’s Spanish-speaking community. Connell has devoted her skills to the village’s ambitious land use projects. “My priority,” she has said, “is to see that the development of The Common is done in a way that builds and benefits our entire community.”

Also running is Sandra Spiro, a two-term incumbent, previously active on the village’s Planning Board. If elected, León and Connell would be filling vacancies left by the retirement of three-term trustee Rachelle Gebler and the departure of Sam Gonzalez, who had differences with the Board over the management of the Local Development Corporation, the body that oversees major land use projects including Edge-on-Hudson.

It is expected that the two candidates, assuming they are elected, will pay particular attention to the extent to which new developments will benefit the village’s diverse communities. Kendal-on-Hudson resident Anne White, a recent transplant from St. Paul, Minnesota, where she was also active, helped form the village’s Outreach Committee whose goal was to engage with underserved communities. She was impressed by fellow committee member René León’s quiet determination. “He wants to be well-informed before he expresses himself,” she says. She worked with Mayor Wray to convince León to run for a seat on the Board. White was also impressed by Lauren Connell’s willingness to attend Planning Board meetings in an effort to school herself on the village’s land use process.

While other rivertown villages have moved their elections to coincide with other state and federal calendars, Sleepy Hollow remains on a March election cycle. At this time, there is no indication of other candidates entering the race. Dan Convissor, known for his active promotion of transportation reforms that would improve bicycle and pedestrian access, ran unsuccessfully for mayor against Wray in 2019 and for trustee last year. He says he is not running this time, however, and knows of no other potential candidates. Indeed, he had nothing but praise for the new USH candidates, whom he called “great people…They have good track records of making Sleepy Hollow better, and as trustees they can do even more.”

The agenda for the coming term, as Mayor Wray sees it, includes making sure Edge-on-Hudson continues to add residences that will in turn add tax revenue to the village coffers, breaking ground on the new DPW and looking for ways to revitalize the downtown in ways that attract new businesses.

