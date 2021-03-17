Community News
Local News
Sleepy Hollow News

Unite Sleepy Hollow Candidates Roll to Victory in Village Election

Trustee Denise Scaglione was elected to a third term.
March 17, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Unite Sleepy Hollow Party candidates swept all five seats on the ballot in Tuesday’s village-wide election.

Mayor Ken Wray, who was unopposed, was reelected to a seventh two-year term, while Village Justice Katherine Baldwin was also returned to office without opposition.

Meanwhile, in the race for three opens seats on the Board of Trustees, Jared Rodriguez, seeking his first term, was the leading vote-getter with 693, according to unofficial results reported by the Westchester Board of Elections.

Finishing in second place was Denise Scaglione, who secured her third term with 629 votes. In third place and joining the board for the first time was Thomas Andruss, who had 541 votes.

Daniel Convissor, who ran an independent campaign under what he called the Change for the Better Party, came in a distant fourth with 272 votes.

Rodriguez and Andruss will be replacing incumbent trustees Glenn Rosenbloom and John Leavy, both of whom opted not to run for reelection.

