UNITE SLEEPY HOLLOW ANNOUNCES 2024 SLATE FOR VILLAGE TRUSTEE

January 15, 2024

The Unite Sleepy Hollow 2024 slate for three open trustee positions includes three long-time residents – incumbent René León, running for his second term, and two new candidates, Jim McGovern and Matt Presseau.

René León (Incumbent)

As trustee, René León has given voice to the Village’s Hispanic communities that represents over half of the Village population. Prior to becoming a Trustee, René participated actively to a number of important initiatives, most critically the multi-year public process to write the 2018 Comprehensive Plan which sets forth the vision, values and strategies for the Village’s stability and growth in the 21st century.

René has lived in and around Sleepy Hollow for over 25 years, immigrating from Azuay, Ecuador. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Studies from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park. He has run his own off-premise catering company for over twelve years and recently opened his own Café in Thornwood. René’s three children, ages 3, 9 and 12, attend the Sleepy Hollow public schools.

 

Jim McGovern

Jim has lived in Sleepy Hollow since 2010 with his wife and three children who all attend Sleepy Hollow Public schools. Before settling in Westchester Jim spent time in Chicago IL as well as Steamboat Springs CO.

Jim is a long-time volunteer for the Philipse Manor Beach Club, SHFC Soccer League and Ride Connect giving rides to seniors across Westchester. Jim and his family are avid outdoors people and enjoy camping, skiing, biking and of course kayaking and paddling on the Hudson River.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Keene State College in New Hampshire and currently works in Advertising and Marketing for Fox Sports.

Matt Presseau

Matt Presseau is a native of Westchester–born in New Rochelle, raised in White Plains, and after developing his professional career in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Tokyo, settled on Pocantico Street in 2014 with his wife, Talia, to raise their children. Their two children attend and love the Sleepy Hollow Public Schools. He is committed to ensuring that Sleepy Hollow remains a diverse and vibrant community where everyone from lifetime residents to newcomers feel at home and proud of their village.

Matt can often be seen around the village walking the family’s dog, Addie, at the TASH market, riding his bicycle on rounds of errands, at local establishments, and at numerous community events. He has been a volunteer coach with AYSO and is an avid supporter of his children’s interests in academics, sports, music and performing arts. He is excited for the construction of the new skatepark to be built in the East Parcel which he helped spearhead.

Matt is a graduate of the University of Rochester (B.A. History), the Northeastern University School of Law (J.D.) and Columbia University (M.A. Religion). He is a member of the law firm Miki Dixon & Presseau, PLLC.

Village-wide election scheduled for March 19, 2024

