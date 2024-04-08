April 8, 2024
Umbraphile
April 8, 2024
UMBRAPHILE: Lover of space | chaser of shadow By Krista Madsen– “BECAUSE THEY ARE HARD” We really need a Moon Moment. President...Read More
High School Softball Teams Swinging for Success
April 8, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams for the upcoming season. DOBBS FERRY Despite a...Read More
Wine Bar & Café Celebrated at Jacob Burns Film Center
April 7, 2024
By Susan Treiman--- Westchester’s premiere independent film center raised the curtain on its long-awaited Take 3 Wine Bar & Cafe...Read More
Kathleen Madigan Returns to The Musical Hall, Armed With Her Unique Brand of Observational Humor
April 4, 2024
By W.B. King-- Growing up in a large Irish Catholic clan in Missouri, Kathleen Madigan was surrounded by a quirky,...Read More
Fire Destroys Sentimental Dobbs Ferry Structure
April 4, 2024
By Sue Treiman--- When Dobbs Ferry’s Gould Park House went up in flames Saturday, it was just the latest challenge...Read More
Rivertown Residents Should Prepare to Protect Eyes to View Solar Eclipse on April 8th
April 3, 2024
by Janine Annett-- A solar eclipse offers the chance to look at the sun in a new light, but Rivertowns...Read More
Duck Derby & Healthy Kids Day Combine Again This Month
April 3, 2024
By Robert Kimmel— A blend of fun, entertainment and excitement await the crowds of youngsters and adults expected to attend...Read More
Mambo Italiano Opens in Irvington’s Competitive Market
April 1, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- That Family Feeling (the Main Street, Irvington sandwich spot with a mean Reuben) has been replaced by...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Keeps Tight Leash on Spending in Budget
April 1, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna delivered his tentative budget March 20 with a proposed Homestead Tax Rate...Read More
Listen | Silent
April 1, 2024
LISTEN | SILENT: Here I am, if quietly By Krista Madsen– In similar contradictory fashion to using written words to talk about blank...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.