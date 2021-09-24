Ultimate Guide to Halloween 2021 in Sleepy Hollow and the Rivertowns

September 24, 2021

Whether you’re a local anticipating a favorite Halloween tradition or a visitor looking to experience Halloween in Sleepy Hollow Country for the first time, The Hudson Independent has you covered. Read below for all the tricks, treats and haunts in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry and the surrounding area.

Please note this list will be updated as additional events are confirmed. Required pandemic precautions are included.

The Tarrytown Halloween Parade has been cancelled.

The Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce is staffing its office at 1 Neperan Road in Tarrytown on Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. throughout the fall to help visitors navigate local businesses. Stop by for maps, recommendations and parking information.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

Van Cortlandt Manor

525 S. Riverside

Croton-on-Hudson

Sept. 17-Nov. 21, select nights

$24; members and children 2 and under are free

https://hudsonvalley.org/events/blaze/

Breath-taking display of over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns, which are hand-carved and arranged on-site. New installations for 2021 include the New York City skyline and an “immersive” river display. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Champagne Cocktails with the Dead

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery – North Gate

540 North Broadway

Sleepy Hollow

Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 5-7:30 p.m.

$85

https://visitsleepyhollow.com/events/champagne-cocktails-with-the-dead/

Peak inside mausoleums and learn family histories, champagne cocktail and/or light refreshment in hand. No jeans or shorts, but comfortable walking shoes are recommended. For ages 21 and up; masks required in the mausoleums.

Fall Reflections: An Installation

Lyndhurst Mansion, Rockery Pathways

635 S. Broadway

Tarrytown

Sept. 30-Oct. 31, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Free with purchase of a grounds pass ($10; children 6 and under and Lyndhurst Members are free)

https://lyndhurst.org/events/outdoor-decor/

Discover witches and other spirits in the fall landscape south of the mansion. New for 2021: a special art installation from LiteMirror.

Home of the “Legend”

Washington Irving’s Sunnyside

GPS address: 3 West Sunnyside Lane

Irvington

Oct. 1-Nov. 8, Fridays-Sundays and Columbus Day; entries 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

$10-$12

https://hudsonvalley.org/events/home-of-the-legend/

Tour the first floor of Irving’s home and learn how “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” has lived on in popular culture. Family friendly.

Irving’s “Legend”

Washington Irving’s Sunnyside

GPS address: 3 West Sunnyside Lane

Irvington

Fridays-Sundays Oct. 1-31, 6:30, 8 and 9:30 p.m.

$24-$35

https://hudsonvalley.org/events/irvings-legend/

Master storyteller Johnathan Kruk performs “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Live music and an appearance by the Headless Horsemen himself. Tickets required and must be purchased online in advance. Appropriate for all ages.

“Myths and Mysteries” Tour

The Armour-Stiner Octagon House

45 W. Clinton Ave.

Irvington

Oct. 1-31; multiple dates and times

$27-29

https://www.showclix.com/event/myths-mysteries

Explore this 1860 historic home with a one-hour tour featuring its “connection to the spiritual world,” including “unexplained and uncanny” events. Is there a resident ghost? Masks required; not suitable for individuals with mobility difficulties.

Halloween: A Haunted History Virtual Presentation

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. over Zoom

Free

This new program traces the “strange history” of Halloween, from Old World festival to modern holiday. Presented by the Warner Library. Registration required.

Halloween Crafts

Warner Library

121 North Broadway

Tarrytown

Oct. 6, 4 p.m.

Free

Come to the children’s garden to make spooky — not scary — Halloween decorations using recycled materials. For ages 3 and up. Registration required and limited. Call the children’s desk.

Scarecrow Making

Parking Lot D (to the right of the recreation department)

238 W. Main St.

Tarrytown

Oct. 9, 10:45-11:45 a.m. or 12-1 p.m.

Free

Register by Oct. 7 at this link (space is limited): https://tarrytown.seamlessdocs.com/f/qyeh2no2hgky

Make a scarecrow to be displayed by the village along Main Street or Broadway. Straw, bags, ties and frames will be provided. Participants bring their own clothing, scissors and markers. Participants may also choose to pick up supplies, build their scarecrow at home, and drop it off by 1:30 p.m. Masks required.

Halloween Slime

Warner Library

121 North Broadway

Tarrytown

Oct. 12, 4 p.m.

Free

Gather in the children’s garden to make a jar of Halloween slime. For grades 1-5. Registration is required and limited. Call the children’s desk.

Sleepy Hollow International Film Fest

Kingsland Point Park

Sleepy Hollow

Oct. 15-17; cars may arrive starting 5:30 p.m., first feature at 7:30 p.m.

$25/car each night

http://sleepyhollowfilmfest.com/horseless-carriage-cinema/

Outdoor double-features and food trucks. Movies include The Thing and Arachnophobia — see website or flyer for complete list of titles per night. Must purchase tickets in advance online and bring a printed copy. Audio available via radio; if you’re not planning to view the movie from inside your car, make sure you have a device that picks up FM radio.

Outdoor Screening of Hocus Pocus

Main Street School Lawn

101 Main Street

Irvington

Oct. 15; Doors open for “treats” and a red carpet at 5:30 p.m., movie starts at sunset

$5/ticket (must be purchased in advance via website)

https://www.irvingtontheater.com/hocuspocus

Presented by the Irvington Theater as part of its “Sunset Cinema” series. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs. Outside food is allowed, however, there is no alcohol allowed on school grounds. Don’t forget your costume!

“Trunk-or-Treat”

Lot F (parking lot between the boat club and Losee Park)

Green Street

Tarrytown

Oct. 16, beginning at 4:30

Free

Presented by the Tarrytown Recreation Department. More information to come.

Halloween Party

Warner Library

121 North Broadway

Tarrytown

Oct. 21, 4 p.m.

Free

Gather on the front lawn in costume for a story, treats and crafts. Ages 3 and up.

Halloween Terrariums

Irvington Library

12 S. Astor St.

Irvington

Oct. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Free

Make something fun (and a little spooky) for Halloween. In the program room; masks required. For grades 6-12. Registration required.

Sleepy Hollow Block Party

Beekman Avenue

Sleepy Hollow

Oct. 22-23, starting 5 p.m.

Free

Vendors, music and more

Haunted Hayride

Sleepy Hollow Village Hall/Firehouse

28 Beekman Ave.

Sleepy Hollow

Oct. 22-23, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

$40/ticket; $20 rate for Public Schools of the Tarrytowns students if tickets purchased at Village Hall before noon Oct. 22 with student ID.

https://sleepyhollowny.ticketleap.com/2021-sleepy-hollow-ny-haunted-hayride/

Face masks required. This event is not recommended for some children due to graphic content. Tickets required and must be purchased online in advance. Act fast — tickets sell out!

Ghost Tours of the Music Hall

Tarrytown Music Hall

13 Main Street

Tarrytown

Daytime tours Oct. 24; late afternoon and evening tours Oct. 27-28

$25

https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=2508

“Balcony to backstage” guided ghost tour of the 136-year-old theater. Vaccinated patrons only. Masks required. Flashlights provided for all attendees courtesy of Key Bank. Please note the tour requires stair climbing and standing for extended periods.

Downtown Window Painting

Dobbs Ferry

Oct. 24

Free

Presented by the Dobbs Ferry Recreation Department. More information to come.

Halloween Origami

Dobbs Ferry Library

55 Main St.

Dobbs Ferry

Oct. 25-31

Free

Stop by the children’s room and check out a special Halloween origami station — fold paper bats, ghost and black cats! Ages 7 and up.

Halloween Story-Time

Irvington Library

12 S. Astor St.

Irvington

Oct. 26, 4-4:45 p.m.

Free

Come in costume for a story and a treat! In the library garden. Registration required. For ages 4 and up.

Hulda’s Night

Rockefeller Park Preserve

25 Sleepy Hollow Road

Sleepy Hollow

Oct. 27-30; 6 and 7 p.m. programs

$28

https://www.friendsrock.org/huldas-night

Guided tour through the dark woods to Hulda’s home, where she will tell her story. You’ll meet “The Leatherman” along the way — maybe some other friends, too. Bring a flashlight. No children under 10.

Irving’s Nightmare Presents: The Spider Lab

26 Irving Ave.

Tarrytown

Oct. 27-31; 6-10 p.m.

Free

https://www.facebook.com/IrvingsNightmare/

Elaborate local “yard haunt” that never disappoints.

Field of Screams

Dobbs Ferry

Oct. 29

Presented by the Dobbs Ferry Recreation Department. More information to come.

Halloween in the Children’s Room

Dobbs Ferry Library

55 Main St.

Dobbs Ferry

Oct. 29-31

Free

Come in costume and pick out a prize! Ages 0-12.

Outdoor Movie Night

Dobbs Ferry

Oct. 30

Presented by the Dobbs Ferry Recreation Department. More information to come.

Pet Parade, Howl-O-Ween Festival

Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park

87 Ogden Park

Dobbs Ferry

Oct. 31, 12-4 p.m.

Games, live music and food trucks. Masks for all attendees strongly recommended. More information to come.

Downtown Trick-or-Treating

Dobbs Ferry

Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Free

Masks for all attendees strongly recommended. More information to come.

