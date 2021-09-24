Ultimate Guide to Halloween 2021 in Sleepy Hollow and the Rivertowns
By Brianna Staudt —
Whether you’re a local anticipating a favorite Halloween tradition or a visitor looking to experience Halloween in Sleepy Hollow Country for the first time, The Hudson Independent has you covered. Read below for all the tricks, treats and haunts in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington, Dobbs Ferry and the surrounding area.
Please note this list will be updated as additional events are confirmed. Required pandemic precautions are included.
The Tarrytown Halloween Parade has been cancelled.
The Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce is staffing its office at 1 Neperan Road in Tarrytown on Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. throughout the fall to help visitors navigate local businesses. Stop by for maps, recommendations and parking information.
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze
Van Cortlandt Manor
525 S. Riverside
Croton-on-Hudson
Sept. 17-Nov. 21, select nights
$24; members and children 2 and under are free
https://hudsonvalley.org/events/blaze/
Breath-taking display of over 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns, which are hand-carved and arranged on-site. New installations for 2021 include the New York City skyline and an “immersive” river display. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Champagne Cocktails with the Dead
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery – North Gate
540 North Broadway
Sleepy Hollow
Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 5-7:30 p.m.
$85
https://visitsleepyhollow.com/events/champagne-cocktails-with-the-dead/
Peak inside mausoleums and learn family histories, champagne cocktail and/or light refreshment in hand. No jeans or shorts, but comfortable walking shoes are recommended. For ages 21 and up; masks required in the mausoleums.
Fall Reflections: An Installation
Lyndhurst Mansion, Rockery Pathways
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown
Sept. 30-Oct. 31, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Free with purchase of a grounds pass ($10; children 6 and under and Lyndhurst Members are free)
https://lyndhurst.org/events/outdoor-decor/
Discover witches and other spirits in the fall landscape south of the mansion. New for 2021: a special art installation from LiteMirror.
Home of the “Legend”
Washington Irving’s Sunnyside
GPS address: 3 West Sunnyside Lane
Irvington
Oct. 1-Nov. 8, Fridays-Sundays and Columbus Day; entries 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
$10-$12
https://hudsonvalley.org/events/home-of-the-legend/
Tour the first floor of Irving’s home and learn how “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” has lived on in popular culture. Family friendly.
Irving’s “Legend”
Washington Irving’s Sunnyside
GPS address: 3 West Sunnyside Lane
Irvington
Fridays-Sundays Oct. 1-31, 6:30, 8 and 9:30 p.m.
$24-$35
https://hudsonvalley.org/events/irvings-legend/
Master storyteller Johnathan Kruk performs “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Live music and an appearance by the Headless Horsemen himself. Tickets required and must be purchased online in advance. Appropriate for all ages.
“Myths and Mysteries” Tour
The Armour-Stiner Octagon House
45 W. Clinton Ave.
Irvington
Oct. 1-31; multiple dates and times
$27-29
https://www.showclix.com/event/myths-mysteries
Explore this 1860 historic home with a one-hour tour featuring its “connection to the spiritual world,” including “unexplained and uncanny” events. Is there a resident ghost? Masks required; not suitable for individuals with mobility difficulties.
Halloween: A Haunted History Virtual Presentation
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. over Zoom
Free
This new program traces the “strange history” of Halloween, from Old World festival to modern holiday. Presented by the Warner Library. Registration required.
Halloween Crafts
Warner Library
121 North Broadway
Tarrytown
Oct. 6, 4 p.m.
Free
Come to the children’s garden to make spooky — not scary — Halloween decorations using recycled materials. For ages 3 and up. Registration required and limited. Call the children’s desk.
Scarecrow Making
Parking Lot D (to the right of the recreation department)
238 W. Main St.
Tarrytown
Oct. 9, 10:45-11:45 a.m. or 12-1 p.m.
Free
Register by Oct. 7 at this link (space is limited): https://tarrytown.seamlessdocs.com/f/qyeh2no2hgky
Make a scarecrow to be displayed by the village along Main Street or Broadway. Straw, bags, ties and frames will be provided. Participants bring their own clothing, scissors and markers. Participants may also choose to pick up supplies, build their scarecrow at home, and drop it off by 1:30 p.m. Masks required.
Halloween Slime
Warner Library
121 North Broadway
Tarrytown
Oct. 12, 4 p.m.
Free
Gather in the children’s garden to make a jar of Halloween slime. For grades 1-5. Registration is required and limited. Call the children’s desk.
Sleepy Hollow International Film Fest
Kingsland Point Park
Sleepy Hollow
Oct. 15-17; cars may arrive starting 5:30 p.m., first feature at 7:30 p.m.
$25/car each night
http://sleepyhollowfilmfest.com/horseless-carriage-cinema/
Outdoor double-features and food trucks. Movies include The Thing and Arachnophobia — see website or flyer for complete list of titles per night. Must purchase tickets in advance online and bring a printed copy. Audio available via radio; if you’re not planning to view the movie from inside your car, make sure you have a device that picks up FM radio.
Outdoor Screening of Hocus Pocus
Main Street School Lawn
101 Main Street
Irvington
Oct. 15; Doors open for “treats” and a red carpet at 5:30 p.m., movie starts at sunset
$5/ticket (must be purchased in advance via website)
https://www.irvingtontheater.com/hocuspocus
Presented by the Irvington Theater as part of its “Sunset Cinema” series. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs. Outside food is allowed, however, there is no alcohol allowed on school grounds. Don’t forget your costume!
“Trunk-or-Treat”
Lot F (parking lot between the boat club and Losee Park)
Green Street
Tarrytown
Oct. 16, beginning at 4:30
Free
Presented by the Tarrytown Recreation Department. More information to come.
Halloween Party
Warner Library
121 North Broadway
Tarrytown
Oct. 21, 4 p.m.
Free
Gather on the front lawn in costume for a story, treats and crafts. Ages 3 and up.
Halloween Terrariums
Irvington Library
12 S. Astor St.
Irvington
Oct. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Free
Make something fun (and a little spooky) for Halloween. In the program room; masks required. For grades 6-12. Registration required.
Sleepy Hollow Block Party
Beekman Avenue
Sleepy Hollow
Oct. 22-23, starting 5 p.m.
Free
Vendors, music and more
Haunted Hayride
Sleepy Hollow Village Hall/Firehouse
28 Beekman Ave.
Sleepy Hollow
Oct. 22-23, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
$40/ticket; $20 rate for Public Schools of the Tarrytowns students if tickets purchased at Village Hall before noon Oct. 22 with student ID.
https://sleepyhollowny.ticketleap.com/2021-sleepy-hollow-ny-haunted-hayride/
Face masks required. This event is not recommended for some children due to graphic content. Tickets required and must be purchased online in advance. Act fast — tickets sell out!
Ghost Tours of the Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall
13 Main Street
Tarrytown
Daytime tours Oct. 24; late afternoon and evening tours Oct. 27-28
$25
https://tickets.tarrytownmusichall.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=2508
“Balcony to backstage” guided ghost tour of the 136-year-old theater. Vaccinated patrons only. Masks required. Flashlights provided for all attendees courtesy of Key Bank. Please note the tour requires stair climbing and standing for extended periods.
Downtown Window Painting
Dobbs Ferry
Oct. 24
Free
Presented by the Dobbs Ferry Recreation Department. More information to come.
Halloween Origami
Dobbs Ferry Library
55 Main St.
Dobbs Ferry
Oct. 25-31
Free
Stop by the children’s room and check out a special Halloween origami station — fold paper bats, ghost and black cats! Ages 7 and up.
Halloween Story-Time
Irvington Library
12 S. Astor St.
Irvington
Oct. 26, 4-4:45 p.m.
Free
Come in costume for a story and a treat! In the library garden. Registration required. For ages 4 and up.
Hulda’s Night
Rockefeller Park Preserve
25 Sleepy Hollow Road
Sleepy Hollow
Oct. 27-30; 6 and 7 p.m. programs
$28
https://www.friendsrock.org/huldas-night
Guided tour through the dark woods to Hulda’s home, where she will tell her story. You’ll meet “The Leatherman” along the way — maybe some other friends, too. Bring a flashlight. No children under 10.
Irving’s Nightmare Presents: The Spider Lab
26 Irving Ave.
Tarrytown
Oct. 27-31; 6-10 p.m.
Free
https://www.facebook.com/IrvingsNightmare/
Elaborate local “yard haunt” that never disappoints.
Field of Screams
Dobbs Ferry
Oct. 29
Presented by the Dobbs Ferry Recreation Department. More information to come.
Halloween in the Children’s Room
Dobbs Ferry Library
55 Main St.
Dobbs Ferry
Oct. 29-31
Free
Come in costume and pick out a prize! Ages 0-12.
Outdoor Movie Night
Dobbs Ferry
Oct. 30
Presented by the Dobbs Ferry Recreation Department. More information to come.
Pet Parade, Howl-O-Ween Festival
Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park
87 Ogden Park
Dobbs Ferry
Oct. 31, 12-4 p.m.
Games, live music and food trucks. Masks for all attendees strongly recommended. More information to come.
Downtown Trick-or-Treating
Dobbs Ferry
Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Free
Masks for all attendees strongly recommended. More information to come.