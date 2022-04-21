Ukrainians in the Rivertowns Are Bonded by the War Back Home

April 20, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

“We thought we knew all of the Ukrainians here, but we didn’t know these two, so I invited them for dinner” recalls Ukrainian-born Dobbs Ferry resident Alex Miadelets in a recent interview, “and we sort of plugged them in to the rest of the (local) Ukrainians.” He was describing his chance encounter with Ukrainian refugees Volodymyr and Maryna Molotov, while shopping at Walgreens on Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry.

And how did Miadelets, an energy entrepreneur, know the Kolotovs were Ukrainians?

“Good question,” Miadelets, a 10-year Dobbs Ferry resident who left Ukraine in 1996, conceded. “I didn’t really ‘know,’ but in their case it was how they were dressed. He had on a cap that folks his age here do not wear but is popular in Ukraine. And also,” he added with a chuckle, “they just looked confused!”

According to numbers from the most recent census, the Westchester County municipalities with the largest populations reporting Ukrainian ancestry were Yonkers (1,745) and Greenburgh (793). Miadelets estimates the Ukrainian population in Dobbs Ferry to be somewhere between 50 and 100.He and his wife Gala socialize with several other Ukrainian families, all within walking distance of his home. Though he balked at calling the group “tightly knit,” Miadelets described a typical gathering: one or two families come over for dinner—but not for Ukrainian food, which takes too long to cook, he said. As first-generation immigrants, they speak Ukrainian only when they’re together. And, in addition to celebrating traditional American holidays, they observe Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24, when they broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The war in Ukraine, which actually began in 2014 with the Russian invasion of Crimea, galvanized Dobbs Ferry Ukrainians, Miadelets stated. “People became more proactive, self-organizing, staging musical and social events to help the Ukrainian army, children, refugees, and to treat wounded soldiers.” These efforts doubled since the February invasion, Miadelets says. Over the past 3-to-4 weeks, he and a friend each spent $4,000 on helmets to send the Ukrainian army.

Another local Ukrainian is Andrei, an 11-year Irvington resident who works in banking. (In a recent interview he requested that his last name not be used.) Andrei’s contact with the Dobbs Ferry community is limited to one Ukrainian friend there, but he spoke about the reaction of all Ukrainians to the Russian invasion.

“One hundred percent of their conversations are about the war,” he said. “They have families in the Ukraine. They’re involved.” Andrei is also involved: his cousin’s daughter was killed when a rocket struck the family’s home in the recent bombardment of Kyiv.

He also expressed regret at not teaching his two children more about Ukrainian culture when they were young.

“Honestly, I didn’t pay much attention,” he admitted. “I showed them what I could—ttraveling to Ukraine, keeping memorabilia in the house, cooking Ukrainian dishes—but it’s also important to learn what they need to survive here, to adapt to American culture.”

Still, Andrei’s thoughts have changed since the invasion. “If I could have foreseen what would happen, I would have taught them more [Ukrainian culture],” he confessed.

On April 13, Greenburgh Town Supervisor and other members of the Town Council, held a ceremony in which the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of Town Hall. Among those present was Mykola Kolomiichuk, another local Ukrainian but one who sees himself in a different social orbit from what some other rivertown Ukrainians experience. Kolomiichuk, who has two young daughters and works as an engineer making medical implants, explained that, in spite of having lived in Dobbs Ferry for 10 years and knowing 20 to 30 Ukrainians there, he is more rooted in the Yonkers community where he previously lived, and where he has “way, way more” friends. Kolomiichuk worships at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church on Shonnard Place in Yonkers, participates in activities at the Ukrainian Youth Center on Palisade Avenue, and attends the annual Yonkers Ukrainian Heritage Festival, a three-day celebration held every June that features Ukrainian food, music and entertainment.

At the present time, however, Kolomiichuk’s concerns are with the turmoil in Ukraine and its effects on family and friends, and he is in contact with his parents there on a daily basis. He was accompanied at the flag-raising by his sister Olha and two-year-old nephew, who fled Ukraine last month. A cousin, also a refugee, is living with her daughter in Connecticut while her husband remained in Ukraine to fight. Kolomiichuk noted the uncertainty of the war’s outcome. “We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he allowed.

He also acknowledged that the invasion has brought all Ukrainians together, and he expressed his gratitude to the world for standing with Ukrainians and opposing Vladimir Putin. “Many countries in the world are united against one crazy person. We’re very grateful for the support,” he concluded.

Kolomiichuk recently sent clothes and other donations to Ukraine, and urged that others get involved as well, referencing the website https://www.comebackalive.in.ua/

The Ukrainian Heritage Festival, after two years of cancellations due to COVID, will resume this year on the grounds of St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church from June 17-19. (yonkersukrainianfestival.org)