November 18, 2024
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
Dogs in a Pile Take Over Annual Thanksgiving Residency at The Cap
November 18, 2024
By W.B. King-- Building on a celebrated jam band Thanksgiving residency tradition dating back to Phish in the early 1990s,...Read More
Ugly Pageant Part 3: Monster Myth
November 18, 2024
UGLY PAGEANT PART 3: Monster Myth By Krista Madsen Lest it seem from the Ugly Pageant’s parade of Toys (winner: Boglins) and Film...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Loses in Title Game to Valhalla
November 16, 2024
By Stephen O’Leary and Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry needed to play nearly mistake-free football if it was to deny undefeated...Read More
SH Man Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband to Prisoners
November 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow man will serve two months in Westchester County Jail after pleading guilty Thursday to...Read More
Fatal Incident at Towers in Tarrytown Ruled a Suicide
November 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The death of a 34-year-old woman at Franklin Towers in Tarrytown is being investigated as a suicide....Read More
Ardsley School District Hires New Director of Special Education
November 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley School District has announced Marianna Dougherty as its new Director of Special Education. Dougherty joins...Read More
Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally
November 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Racist text messages sent nationwide to Black and brown individuals, including students, from unknown sources after Election...Read More
The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board
November 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees election was uncontested, but there is a new face in the lineup:...Read More
Voting–In Sickness and In Health
November 6, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- When Lauren Novotny was admitted to Phelps Hospital on Friday, November 1, she had another concern...Read More
Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap
November 6, 2024
By W.B. King-- When The Hudson Independent caught up with the multi-Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams by phone from...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.