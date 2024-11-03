November 3, 2024
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
Successful Kickball Event Raises Awareness And Lifts Spirits
November 3, 2024
By Christina Ha-- The Dobbs Ferry community came together on Saturday, November 2, to kick Sanfilippo Syndrome to the moon!...Read More
Ugly Pageant: Movies
November 3, 2024
THE UGLY PAGEANT—MOVIES: Who’s the foulest of them all? Part 2 By Krista Madsen– In pretty distractions: this week there was a...Read More
The Other Election Battleground: Stealing Yard Signs
November 2, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- With polarization and acrimony abounding in this election cycle, it’s not surprising that extreme elements on...Read More
How Say You, Tarrytown?
November 1, 2024
By Barrett Seaman and Solace Church-- As far back as the late 17th century, citizens of New England towns decided...Read More
Tarrytown Voters In Their Own Words
November 1, 2024
In our small sample survey of Tarrytown voters, conducted on the promise not to attribute views by name, the following...Read More
Previous Indy Stories About The 2024 Election
November 1, 2024
In reverse chronological order, here are stories about the 2024 election that have run on this site Trump Rally “Garbage”...Read More
Hudson Harbor Developer Joe Cotter Dies at 66
November 1, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Prominent area developer Joseph Cotter, who built the Hudson Harbor townhouse/condominium project in Tarrytown, died Oct. 25...Read More
Irvington Resident Named Manager of Real Estate Brokerage
October 31, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington resident Janet Kovacs has been named manager of Houlihan Lawrence’s Bronxville brokerage. Kovacs started in residential...Read More
Popular Tarrytown Restaurant Goes Up In Flames
October 30, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— In the nearly 15 years since he opened the Tarry Tavern on the site of the old...Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Celebrate 104th Birthday
October 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Angelina “Angie” Torrisi of Hastings-on-Hudson was born in 1920---the same year the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women...Read More
