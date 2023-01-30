Advertisement
Tyree Nichols Murder Draws Social Justice Activists to Irvington Rally

Activists gather at Irvington Black Lives Matter rally
January 29, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Some 70 or 80 local activists, politicians and other concerned citizens gathered outside Irvington Village Hall Sunday evening, two days after the release of gut-wrenching video of the murder of 29-year-old Tyree Nichols at the hands of policemen in Memphis.

Though the demonstration lacked the spontaneity and intensity that characterized the rallies following the death of George Floyd in June of 2020, there was an air of sadness and frustration in the crowd. Kelli Scott, who was a galvanizing force behind previous Black Lives Matter rallies in Irvington, said at the opening of a series of speeches, “There are many questions as to why we assemble now. What is the story now” Why now? The reality is that nothing has changed.”
Mayor Brian Smith, who noted that the crowd was gathered on what is now Madam C. J. Walker Plaza, observed that there were differences. Beyond the fact that all five of the officers were themselves Black, Smith said, “This was immediately condemned; actions were taken by elected officials…and every voice said ‘this is wrong. This was murder.’”

“We have to take the next huge leap though,” Smith added, “—that says this cannot happen again.”

Another speaker at the rally was Kenneth Chamberlain Jr., whose father was killed in 2011 in his own home by a White Plains policeman. No criminal charges were filed against the officer, though his son has continued to pursue justice through a civil suit. “If you can find any positives [in the Memphis case], it’s that their police chief immediately terminated those individuals and they were charged by felony complaint,” Chamberlain acknowledged. Tyree Nichols was killed by fellow Blacks,” he granted, “and yes, race is an issue, but it is the institutional and systemic issue that you have to address.”

Irvington police officers were present but kept a respectful distance from the rally. In neighboring Tarrytown, Chief of Police John Barbalet issued a statement calling Nichols’ death “…unacceptable to not only our community but our own law enforcement professionals as well.”

The Memphis officers, his statement continued, “have brought shame onto police officers across the country who work tirelessly every day to protect the communities they serve. Their actions do NOT reflect on the professional men and women of this department.”

Demonstrations like the one in Irvington are expected in Yonkers and White Plains in the coming days.

