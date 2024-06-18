Two Tarrytown Officers Promoted to Sergeant

June 17, 2024

Local controversies draw crowds to village trustee meetings. So do police department promotions, which in the case of the June 17 Tarrytown Board of Trustees meeting meant a celebratory crowd of friends and family members of two officers promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

In the case of Samantha Schubert, her promotion marked the first time a woman had attained the rank of sergeant in the village. In the case of Devon Warner, it was an affirmation of community, as the newly-promoted sergeant was born and raised in Tarrytown and a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School.