Tarrytown News Two Tarrytown Officers Promoted to Sergeant Published 6 hours ago6h ago

Trustees and family members of newly-promoted sergeants Samantha Schubert and Devon Warner (dressed in blue uniforms) are celebrated by the Tarrytown village board June 17, 2024

Local controversies draw crowds to village trustee meetings. So do police department promotions, which in the case of the June 17 Tarrytown Board of Trustees meeting meant a celebratory crowd of friends and family members of two officers promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

In the case of Samantha Schubert, her promotion marked the first time a woman had attained the rank of sergeant in the village. In the case of Devon Warner, it was an affirmation of community, as the newly-promoted sergeant was born and raised in Tarrytown and a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School.

Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News After A Unanimous Vote, the PRIDE Flag Flies In Front Of Sleepy Hollow Village Hall June 15, 2024 By Solace Church-- A crowd of Sleepy Hollow residents gathered outside Village Hall Friday afternoon to watch the raising of...

Arts & EntertainmentGovernment & PoliticsLifestyles Consequence? June 15, 2024 CONSEQUENCE? Or the slippery art of getting off scot free By Krista Madsen– THREE BAD MEN "An eye for an eye will...

Tarrytown News Tarrytown Kayak Launch Re-Opened June 15, 2024 The Westchester County Department of Health lifted its health advisory earlier this week. The Tarrytown Kayak Launch is now open...

Community NewsHastings-on-Hudson Parking? There's an App (or Two or Three) for That June 15, 2024 by Janine Annett-- Rivertowns — Once upon a time, paying for parking was relatively simple. You found a parking spot...

Community News Sleepy Hollow Trustees Divided On Flying The PRIDE Flag June 13, 2024 By Solace Church-- Sleepy Hollow, a village that generally prides itself on its ethnic and cultural diversity, found itself divided...

Government & Politics Abinanti, Shimsky Square Off with Democratic Primary Looming June 12, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky and her predecessor, Tom Abinanti, squared off last Sunday in the final debate...

School NewsTarrytown News Hackley School Class of 2024 Graduation June 11, 2024 Hackley School held its Class of 2024 graduation ceremony at its Tarrytown campus June 8, with 92 students receiving their...

Hastings-on-HudsonSchool News Andy Clayman Gets Ready to Become Hastings High School Principal in July June 11, 2024 Incoming principal says he looks forward to becoming "deeply embedded" in the community by Keith Berman-- Hastings-on-Hudson — Following a...

Government & Politics Primary Elections Are on June 25; Early Voting Starts This Saturday, June 15 June 11, 2024 The following information is provided by the Westchester County Board of Legislators: On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, there will be...