Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsIrvington News Two New School Administrators Appointed in Irvington, Dobbs Ferry Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Jonathan Hirsch has been appointed new principal at Irvington High School. May 27, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo– Two new administrators have been appointed in the Irvington and Dobbs Ferry school districts for the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday, after an extensive search, the Irvington Board of Education appointed Jonathan Hirsch as the next principal of Irvington High School.Advertisement “Jon is an experienced principal with deep experience in Westchester County that has prepared him well to guide IHS to continued success while helping the school community and its students to achieve its fullest potential,” Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said. Hirsch, who officially begins his new job on July 1, most recently served as principal at Valhalla High School. During his tenure, he expanded programs to support students’ social-emotional needs, increase engagement, ensure access and opportunity for all students, and created a leadership structure for teachers. Prior to that, he served as assistant principal at Ardsley High School, director and co-creator of the Learning Interdependently from Experience School at Horace Greeley High School, as well as a special education teacher at Horace Greeley High School. Hirsch began his educational career as a special education teacher and program designer with the New York City Public Schools. “I am tremendously excited to join the Irvington school community,” Hirsch said. “It is not often that you get the opportunity to be part of a community that values its schools as much as Irvington does. I am committed to ensuring that IHS remains a place of high standards and academic rigor, while at the same time making sure that every student is cared for and that the high school years are joyous ones. Having met with the faculty and students at Irvington High School and getting to know the leadership team, I understand how special the school is. I look forward to getting to know all members of the Irvington High School community better, beginning this summer.” Meanwhile, on May 10, the Dobbs Ferry Board of Education appointed Kenneth Slentz as the district’s new Superintendent of Schools. He will be succeeding Dr. Lisa Brady, who is retiring after 11 years leading Dobbs Ferry. Slentz began his career in education as a middle school teacher in Long Lake, NY, where he rose to the combined position of Principal and Superintendent over eight years. Slentz continued his administrative career as the Superintendent of West Canada Valley CSD. In 2010, he joined the NY State Education Department as Associate Commissioner of Curriculum, Instruction and Field Services, and in 2011 he was appointed Deputy Commissioner of P-12 Education. In 2014 he accepted a position as Superintendent of the Skaneateles Central School District, where he served until 2018. Since 2018 he has been Superintendent at the Ballston Spa CSD, a district with over 4,000 students and a 28-member administrative team. “I’m incredibly grateful to the board for having the confidence in me to become the next Superintendent for the district,” Slentz stated. “Our shared beliefs and values, which are encompassed within the district’s strategic plan and in the various profiles that were completed by stakeholder groups, will allow us to continue the great work that the board, Dr. Brady, and the community have initiated over the past several years. I am genuinely excited to get started on our work together on behalf of each Dobbs Ferry student." The superintendent search process included a community-wide survey to which more than 580 people responded, and interviews and community forums with more than 130 community members participating. "Every step of this process was guided by the leadership profile that was created from the community forums, the focus groups and the survey. We believe Ken will be a great fit for Dobbs Ferry," said Board of Education President Tracy Baron. 