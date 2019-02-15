Two Men Plead Guilty in Tarrytown Mail Theft

By Rick Pezzullo –

Two men pled guilty in Westchester County Court Thursday to possessing stolen property in connection with the theft of mail in Tarrytown last May.

Sean Dash, 21, and Jade Williams, 19, both of the Bronx, were arrested by Tarrytown Police on May 18, 2018 after a police officer observed Dash acting suspiciously in front of a mailbox a few blocks from the Post Office at approximately 2:35 a.m. Williams was in a vehicle acting as a lookout.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., during an investigation police found a “garbage bag” full of assorted U.S. mail and a U.S. Postal Service key in the car. The garbage bag contained 14 separate victim’s mail, which was stolen from a second mailbox in front of the Post Office.

One of the victims was the Tarrytown School District, which had $44,380.91 worth of checks in the mail.

Dash and Williams both pled guilty to one count each of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a Class D felony, and are scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.