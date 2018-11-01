Two Men Indicted for Mail Theft in Tarrytown

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that Sean Dash, 21, and Jade Williams, 19, both of the Bronx, were arraigned October 4 on a 32-count indictment in connection with mail theft in Tarrytown.

Each man was charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, both Class D felonies, along with the following misdemeanor charges: 14 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property In The Fifth Degree, 13 counts of Petit Larceny and one count of Attempted Petit Larceny

The indictment alleges on May 18, at approximately 2:35 a.m., Tarrytown Police observed a man acting suspiciously in front of a mailbox located just blocks from the Post Office. A second man was in a vehicle acting as a lookout. On investigation, police found a “garbage bag” full of assorted mail and a mailbox key in their car. The garbage bag contained 14 separate victims’ mail which had been stolen from a second mailbox located directly in front of the Post Office. One victim was the Village of Tarrytown School District, which had $44,380.91 worth of checks in the mail. The two were arrested by Tarrytown Police.