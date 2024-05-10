Government & PoliticsGreenburgh NewsIrvington News Two Local Veterans Named to State Hall of Fame Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 5 Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins saluted veterans in Ardsley. May 10, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— Two local veterans will be inducted by New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins into the state Hall of Fame for their service in uniform and to their communities. Nearly 200 veterans attended a breakfast Thursday in Ardsley where Stewart-Cousins announced World War II veteran Jean Wallace Otto Macintosh of Irvington and Vietnam-era U.S. Navy veteran Hugh McAuley of Greenburgh would represent Senate District 35 in the Class of 2024.Support our Sponsors Macintosh, 104, served as an air traffic controller in the Navy during World War II training fighter pilots to use radar for night missions. “She has been a pillar of the community in Irvington for nearly 80 years, launching the Irvington Meals on Wheels Program, and even playing curling up to the age of 94. To be able to recognize Jean while she is surrounded by family and other veterans, and see them give her a standing ovation, was truly special.” Stewart-Cousins said. McAuley, who was an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War, is a long-time veterans advocate and Chairman of the Greenburgh Veterans Advisory Committee. “Everyone who knows Hugh McAuley, knows he embodies the meaning of commitment to others, beginning with his time in the Navy where he served aboard the USS Saratoga as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. Hugh is a leader, an advocate and a tireless educator on veterans’ issues. It was a real privilege to surprise him with this honor,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Jean and Hugh are prime examples of veterans whose service doesn’t stop when they leave the military. Both of these outstanding veterans deserve their place in the Veterans Hall of Fame,” she added. Since taking office, Stewart-Cousins has selected 21 veterans for induction to the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame. This year’s ceremony is set for May 28 at the New York State Capitol in Albany. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Government & PoliticsGreenburgh NewsIrvington News Two Local Veterans Named to State Hall of Fame May 10, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local veterans will be inducted by New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins into... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Irvington Woods Honored for its Old Growth May 8, 2024 Earlier this month, the Village of Irvington was welcomed into another prestigious environmental club when it was admitted into the... Read More ArdsleySchool News Ardsley Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named May 8, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School has named the top two scholars in the Class of 2024 with Derek Xu... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Junior Named Congressional Art Winner May 6, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Daniel Anderson, a junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been chosen by Congressman Mike Lawler as... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Irvington Asks For—And Gets—Not-So-Good News On Climate Change May 5, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- In the 16 months since Charlotte Binns was named Irvington’s first Sustainability Director, the village has upped... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Golden Record Re-spin May 4, 2024 GOLDEN RECORD RE-SPIN: Instructions and a map for life unexpected By Krista Madsen– For Valentine’s Day, I wrote about the love story... Read More Arts & Entertainment Longtime Local Collaborators To Release ‘Debut’ Album At Music Hall “Listening Party” May 3, 2024 By W.B. King-- Sometime in 1993, Norm Dodge received a call from a buddy recording an album in Sleepy Hollow... Read More ArdsleyArts & Entertainment “Visions of Nature” Launches Ardsley Village Hall Gallery May 3, 2024 By Kris DiLorenzo-- The Village of Ardsley’s inaugural art exhibit is open in Village Hall, in a gallery established to... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearms and Explosives May 3, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Dobbs Ferry man could face up to 15 years in prison after being charged Thursday with... Read More Community NewsHealth News Healthcare Workers Call on Phelps for Pensions and Other Benefits May 2, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- It wasn’t a picket line in the traditional sense in which people are discouraged from entering a... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint