Two Local Veterans Named to State Hall of Fame

Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins saluted veterans in Ardsley.
May 10, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

 

Two local veterans will be inducted by New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins into the state Hall of Fame for their service in uniform and to their communities.

Nearly 200 veterans attended a breakfast Thursday in Ardsley where Stewart-Cousins announced World War II veteran Jean Wallace Otto Macintosh of Irvington and Vietnam-era U.S. Navy veteran Hugh McAuley of Greenburgh would represent Senate District 35 in the Class of 2024.

Macintosh, 104, served as an air traffic controller in the Navy during World War II training fighter pilots to use radar for night missions.

She has been a pillar of the community in Irvington for nearly 80 years, launching the Irvington Meals on Wheels Program, and even playing curling up to the age of 94. To be able to recognize Jean while she is surrounded by family and other veterans, and see them give her a standing

ovation, was truly special.” Stewart-Cousins said. 

McAuley, who was an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War, is a long-time veterans advocate and Chairman of the Greenburgh Veterans Advisory Committee.

“Everyone who knows Hugh McAuley, knows he embodies the meaning of commitment to others, beginning with his time in the Navy where he served aboard the USS Saratoga as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. Hugh is a leader, an advocate and a tireless educator on veterans’ issues. It was a real privilege to surprise him with this honor,” Stewart-Cousins said. 

“Jean and Hugh are prime examples of veterans whose service doesn’t stop when they leave the military. Both of these outstanding veterans deserve their place in the Veterans Hall of Fame,” she added.

Since taking office, Stewart-Cousins has selected 21 veterans for induction to the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame. This year’s ceremony is set for May 28 at the New York State Capitol in Albany.

