Two Local High School Seniors Named Scholars in Science Talent Search

January 9, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Two local high school seniors were among 300 nationwide named as scholars in the annual Regeneron Science Talent Search.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from nearly 2,500 entrants from 795 high schools across 48 states, American Samoa, Guam, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 14 other countries.

On Jan. 23, 40 of them will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. The finalists will then compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a weeklong competition in Washington, D.C. from March 6 to March 12.

“Congratulations to the Regeneron Science Talent Search top 300 scholars, who demonstrate the extraordinary potential of nurtured STEM talent,” said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Regeneron, the global biotech giant based in the Hudson Valley. “Our long-standing partnership with Society for Science is a cornerstone of our commitment to elevate these future scientific leaders, and we look forward to seeing how their discoveries will tackle global challenges and help improve our world.”

Among the 18 scholars selected from the Hudson Valley were Vivek Malik, 17, of Hackley School, and Lilianne Williams-Ameen, 17, of Dobbs Ferry High School.

Malik’s project title was “The Next Generation: An Exploration of Youth Attitudes on Climate Change in Alaska and Northern Canada.”

Williams-Ameen’s project title was “Novel Characterization of Plexin D1’s Role in Regulating the Macrophage Immune Response.”

Both students were awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000.

Regeneron Science Talent Search is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and demonstration of exceptional promise as leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through original, independent research projects, essays, and recommendations.

“Congratulations to the 300 scholars in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. “With a record-breaking number of applications, these exceptional young scientists and engineers represent the best in the nation. We are thrilled to celebrate their ingenuity, hard work, and passion for STEM,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News.