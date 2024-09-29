Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow Opens at Philipsburg Manor

September 28, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Halloween and Historic Hudson Valley go hand-in-hand, and this spooky season has some new experiences for thrill seekers to enjoy.

One new event is Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow at Philipsburg Manor.

The outdoor spooktacular, which opened September 27, features fortune tellers, traveling musicians and performers, haunting melodies, and interaction with ghoulish creatures, including a photo-op with the Headless Horseman.

Visitors can also savor fall-themed food and drink and shop for souvenirs.

Dates for Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow are September 29, October 4-6, 11-14, 18-20, 25-27, 31, and November 1-3.

Online tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for children (3-17), and free for children two and under. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets. (https://hudsonvalley.org/events/twilight-village-at-sleepy-hollow/).