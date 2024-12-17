TV Show Filming in Tarrytown This Week

December 16, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A production company will be filming in the Crest neighborhood of Tarrytown for two days this week.

Filming of Poker Face, a drama on the Peacock network, is scheduled to take place on Tues., Dec 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wed., Dec 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Intermittent traffic disruptions are expected on the following streets: Union Ave., Sunnyside Ave., Lake Ave., Kerwin Place and Ridgewood Terrace.

Parking on those streets will be limited, but parking will be available for residents at the Tarrycrest Swim Club at 70 Midland Ave.

The Tarrytown Police Department will be on hand to assist with traffic flow during filming.

Mayor Karen Brown said the village is compensated by the production companies and those funds are returned to residents in the form of services and improvements.

“If we all work together it can be a positive experience for the village,” Brown said.

Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt and Adrien Brody. The show, in its second season, centers on Lyonne’s character, who is a casino worker on the run who entangles herself in several mysterious deaths of strangers along the way.