Tuesday’s Children to Host Annual Forum Virtually on May 6

April 26, 2021

Tuesday’s Children to Convene Survivors, Experts and Policy Makers in Fourth “Lessons in Recovery and Resilience” Virtual Forum with Keynote Speaker Sheryl Sandberg

Tuesday’s Children, a nonprofit organization serving families and communities impacted by terrorism, military conflict and mass violence, announces its fourth “Lessons in Recovery and Resilience” virtual forum on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm EST, which will be livestreamed. As a retrospective looking back on 20 years after 9/11 and hindsight 2020, the virtual event will feature keynote speakers on resilience and disaster response, including Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and Founder of LeanIn.Org and OptionB.org; panels of experts and survivors; interactive online discussions; and on-demand content to include first-person perspectives from survivors of trauma and loss.

“This year, as we reach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy and of Tuesday’s Children’s service to families, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, which has caused widespread trauma and loss, our 2021 forum will look to the past through conversations with first-hand survivors and trauma experts, who will help to navigate how best we can collectively move forward into the future,” said Terry Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday’s Children. “The unfortunate truth is that incidents of mass violence and widespread trauma and loss are still happening at an alarmingly high rate, with the recent mass shootings in Atlanta, Boulder, Indianapolis, and others. With nearly two decades of working closely with communities in New York and across the country, we have had the honor to share lessons learned, along with our Long-Term Healing Model, that is individualized for various communities impacted by these tragedies throughout the U.S. and around the globe.”

The virtual forum will present experts in the field of trauma and bereavement, disaster response, crisis intervention, counterterrorism, and community resilience, alongside survivors directly impacted by traumatic events, to discuss lessons learned in 20 years responding to 9/11 and other mass-scale tragedies, best practices in individual and community recovery, and perspectives on preparedness, protocols, pandemics, and challenges of the post-9/11 era.

Featured speakers represent communities across the U.S. impacted by devastating traumatic events, including survivors and family members directly impacted by: the 9/11 attacks; 2018 mass shootings in Thousand Oaks, CA and Pittsburgh, PA; the international refugee crisis; military conflict; the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol; and the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Expert speakers and panelists represent various organizations, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention; the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism; Facebook; LeanIn.Org; OptionB.org; Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (T.A.P.S); Columbia School of Social Work and Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons; the Center for Complicated Grief; National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and Centers Disease Control and Prevention; the 9/11 Memorial and Museum; Marked by COVID; Give an Hour; and several others. Additional featured speakers and keynotes will be announced and posted to the event page as they are confirmed.

Registration is FREE to all who would like to attend. To register for the virtual event, visit www.tuesdayschildren.org/event/forum2021/. All registered attendees will be able to access the live event, a post-event recording and additional on-demand online content and discussions. The live event will conclude with breakout networking sessions co-hosted by partner organizations to facilitate connections and coalition-building. Hashtags for this event are #TCForum2021 and #LessonsInResilience.

In September 2021, Tuesday’s Children will mark its 20th year of dedicated service. Since its founding in the wake of Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, the organization has provided long-term healing and resilience-building support to over 42,000 individuals impacted by terrorism, military conflict, and mass violence, including supportive services to build resilience in 3,051 children who lost a parent on 9/11; thousands of 9/11 responder families; and 21,000+ families grieving the death of post-9/11 military service members; 15,000+ youth served through their Career Resource Center; and 850+ young adults from 32 countries affected by terrorism or violent extremism who are becoming a new generation of peacebuilders through Project COMMON BOND.

Tuesday’s Children expanded its mission in recent years to provide the same platform of proven programs and services that it delivered to the 9/11 community to thousands of post-9/11 Military Families of the Fallen, who have suffered losses as a ripple effect of the 9/11 tragedy. Through an online toolkit for community resilience and long-term healing, Tuesday’s Children shares lessons learned and provides customized guidance, training, support and peer-to-peer connections to multiple U.S. and global communities impacted by terrorism, military conflict, mass violence and traumatic loss.

In addition to Lessons in Recovery and Resilience, Tuesday’s Children will commemorate its 20th year of dedicated service with multiple events. In May, the organization is holding their national Rise Up and Remember Memorial Day Virtual 5K. In September 2021, Tuesday’s Children will host their annual gala, this year entitled “Celebrating 20 Years of Service” to commemorate the nonprofit’s two decades of work. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on Tuesday’s Children, visit www.tuesdayschildren.org. Also visit Tuesday’s Children on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

