Tuesday, November 12: Irvington PTSA To Present Community Conversation About Gender Identity and Bullying
Join the Irvington PTSA’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee for a panel focusing on how we as a community can cultivate a safe and supportive environment for all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
This event is presented in partnership with GLSEN, a national network of educators, students, and community members working together to create affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.
All members of our community — youth, families and educators — are welcome to participate.
WHEN: Tuesday, November 12th, 7:00–9:00 PM
WHERE: Main Street School Auditorium 101 Main St. Irvington, NY
R.S.V.P: Not required but appreciated; https://bit.ly/2MLdbo4
Please contact diversity.irvptsa@gmail.co