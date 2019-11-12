Tuesday, November 12: Irvington PTSA To Present Community Conversation About Gender Identity and Bullying

Join the Irvington PTSA’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee for a panel focusing on how we as a community can cultivate a safe and supportive environment for all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

This event is presented in partnership with GLSEN, a national network of educators, students, and community members working together to create affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.

All members of our community — youth, families and educators — are welcome to participate.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12th, 7:00–9:00 PM

WHERE: Main Street School Auditorium 101 Main St. Irvington, NY

R.S.V.P: Not required but appreciated; https://bit.ly/2MLdbo4

Please contact diversity.irvptsa@gmail.co m with any questions.