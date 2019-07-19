Tuesday Deadline For Written Public Comment on Sleepy Hollow’s Waterfront Revitalization Plan

Along with its more sweeping Comprehensive Plan, the Village of Sleepy Hollow is finalizing a Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan (LWRP) that, in its present form, includes a proposal to build a public marina at Horan’s Landing, a narrow cove which will have a kayak launch inaugurated on September 7th. The Board of Trustees has held four public hearings on the past marina plan. The opportunity for citizens to voice opinions on the particulars is now closed, but written statements will be taken into consideration up until Tuesday, July 23rd, the board’s next Work Session.

At the July 16 board meeting, BFJ, the village’s consultant on the LWRP, acknowledged that the weight of public testimony at the four public hearings was in opposition to the planned commercial marina—principally on environmental grounds. At the July 16 meeting, a representative of BFJ announced that it was now recommending a public rather than commercial marina at the south side of the pier currently used by bridge construction crews. Opponents say the change will do nothing to alleviate the environmental degradation inherent in building any kind of marina.

Village residents wishing to express their opinion are encouraged to write the mayor and other members of the board before July 23. Their email addresses are:

Mayor Ken Wray kwray@sleepyhollowny.org

Deputy Mayor Glenn Rosenbloom grosenbloom@sleepyhollowny.org

Trustee Rachelle Gebler rgebler@sleepyhollowny.org

Trustee Sam Gonzalez sgonzalez@sleepyhollowny.org

Trustee John Leavy jleavy@sleepyhollowny.org