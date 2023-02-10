Trustees Approve Zoning Change to Allow ADUs in Tarrytown

February 10, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The majority of the raucous crowd that stretched outside the tense meeting room at Village Hall Wednesday night didn’t exit quietly after the Board of Trustees voted to approve a Zoning Code change allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to be built in single-family homes.

The more than three-hour public hearing, the fifth held to gather input from residents on the controversial amendment, was marred by harsh criticism levied at the seven-member board.

Despite the objections of Trustee Robert Hoyt and Deputy Mayor Becky McGovern, trustees David Kim, Effie Phillips-Staley, Thomas Mitchell and Paul Rinaldi banded together to pass the amendment as a pilot initiative. Mayor Karen Brown did not cast a vote since the majority of the board had already made its decision.

“I was elected to take a stand,” Phillips-Staley remarked. “This process has been going on since 2018. This law will have no impact on the way you fear.”

Kathleen Green of Bridge St. was among those residents who contended allowing ADUs would be detrimental to Tarrytown. “This is not helping any kind of neighborhood or community feel,” she said. “A lot of people are afraid of this.”

Marianne LePore, a local realtor, maintained ADUs were not the best route for the village to take in trying to encourage different housing options.

“Renting is not a solution to the housing problem. We need to come up with a way to build more affordable housing,” she said. “We need to foster more home ownership and get away from rentals.”

Under the amendment, the board will review it after the installation of 10 new units or one year, whichever comes first.

ADUs will be limited to studios or one-bedroom and the owner of the home must live there. Homes improved with an ADU must provide a minimum of three off-street parking spaces, except dwellings located north of Rt. 119/White Plains Rd. and west of Broadway, where only two off-street spaces will be required.

“I would appreciate economic help,” said Rose Cardillo, who supported the amendment. “It would be helpful to me to have that extra income to pay my taxes. I don’t want to have to move to another state. I want to stay here. Tarrytown is vibrant and fun.”

Several speakers called for a village-wide referendum, but Village Attorney Katherine Zalantis explained there was no mechanism in New York State for a permissive referendum on zoning issues.

Others urged the board to have further discussion on the issue, a suggestion also made by McGovern prior to the board’s vote.

“I’m not ready to say yes to this. We need to try to reach a consensus,” the deputy mayor said. “We do have to live together and make this work. It’s so contentious. I can’t stand this.”

However, Kim disagreed, saying, “I’m ready to move ahead and vote. I don’t see any benefit to continue this conversation.”

Brown noted housing stock in the area was limited, mentioning the vacancy rate in the Town of Greenburgh was only three percent.

“This, in my mind, is to help the people that already live here,” she said. “It’s not the answer to affordable housing.”