True Toy Story

Tarrytown Police Chiet John Barbalet (second from left) among department members distributing toys
December 22, 2021

For the 15th year in a row, the Tarrytown Police Department conducted its annual toy drive, distributing 860 gifts to area families for whom buying Christmas presents is a financial challenge. The department collaborated with Sleepy Hollow and Briarcliff police and fire departments as well as the Community Opportunity Center to collect the toys, which were given out at the Beekman Alley Fire House on December 21st. On hand to help were Santa Claus, Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet and Mayor Karen Brown.

Santa with police protection
