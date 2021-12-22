True Toy Story

For the 15th year in a row, the Tarrytown Police Department conducted its annual toy drive, distributing 860 gifts to...Read More
December 22, 2021
For the 15th year in a row, the Tarrytown Police Department conducted its annual toy drive, distributing 860 gifts to area families for whom buying Christmas presents is a financial challenge. The department collaborated with Sleepy Hollow and Briarcliff police and fire departments as well as the Community Opportunity Center to collect the toys, which were given out at the Beekman Alley Fire House on December 21st. On hand to help were Santa Claus, Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet and Mayor Karen Brown.
Tarrytown’s Swagat to Permanently Shutter by Year’s End
December 22, 2021
By W.B. King This New Year’s Eve will be bittersweet for Swagat Halal Indian Cuisine’s owners, employees and patrons. The...Read More
Regeneron in the Age of Omicron
December 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- When The Hudson Independent interviewed Regeneron’s President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos last August, he predicted...Read More
As Fears Of Omicron Grow, Westchester Seeks More Tests And Masks
December 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It says a lot about the times and the place that County Executive George Latimer and his...Read More
New Tarrytown Trustee Honored to Be Chosen by Mayor
December 20, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- When Karen Brown was elected mayor in the Village of Tarrytown in November, it created a vacancy...Read More
Sample Some Special Holiday Menus at Rivertowns Eateries
December 16, 2021
By Shana Liebman-- It’s that time of year again—time to indulge. Whether you’re hosting friends and family or taking your...Read More
Scams Abound, Exploiting Holiday Buying Concerns
December 16, 2021
By Dean Gallea-- A rash of phone-based scams is hitting mobile and landline phones around the area. Scores of local...Read More
Greenburgh Board Votes to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries
December 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The majority of the Greenburgh Town Board voted Monday to allow cannabis dispensaries to set up shop...Read More
State Clarifies New Mask Requirement. Not Everybody Is Happy.
December 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of Monday morning, December 13, masks are required in all public places in New York State—except...Read More
Jazz Forum Among 66 WCF Grant Recipients
December 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Westchester Community Foundation, which aggregates charitable donations and distributes them among non-profits throughout the county, has...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.