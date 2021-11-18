Trudy Dunbar Memorial 5K Turkey Trot – Sunday, November 21st **UPDATE WITH COURSE MAP**

Trudy Dunbar Memorial 5K Turkey Trot November 21, 2021 Tarrytown, USA SCHEDULE November 21, 2021 9:30 AM EST 5K Run/Walk...Read More
November 17, 2021
Trudy Dunbar Memorial 5K Turkey Trot
November 21, 2021
Tarrytown, USA
SCHEDULE
November 21, 2021
9:30 AM EST
5K Run/Walk
Schedule subject to change. Always check with the event organizer for the official schedule.
FORECAST
53°F12°C
Overcast
OFFICIAL WEBSITE
RESULTS
Tributes Presented to Rotary Club as it Marks 100 Years
November 17, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — With several state and county representatives attending and offering their accolades, the Rotary Club of the...Read More
FBI Nabs Bank Robbers in Tarrytown (Spoiler Alert: It’s a TV Scene)
November 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — In this scene, robbers are forced to barricade themselves and their hostages inside the bank at...Read More
Crespo Whiskeys & Wines: Grand Opening Nov. 18 in Dobbs Ferry
November 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel— As whiskey connoisseurs know, half of the pleasure is in the bottle, the other half in the...Read More
Top-Ranked Bulldogs Cruise to Cross Country Championship
November 15, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — The Irvington Boys' Cross Country team easily won its first Class C state championship Saturday in...Read More
Unbeaten Dobbs Ferry Eagles Soar to Section 1 Class C Title
November 15, 2021
By Tom Pedulla— Thunder and lightning in the second quarter forced a significant delay when undefeated Dobbs Ferry met Valhalla...Read More
One Hundred Fifty-Nine Items on Back Order
November 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Hudson Independent presents “The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global; It’s Local,” a series describing how...Read More
Meet Jessica Pacciotti, Warner Library’s New Director
November 14, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Jessica Pacciotti became Warner Library’s new director on Sept. 3 following Sleepy Hollow resident, Maureen Petry, who...Read More
Vaccines for Kids: Plenty of Doses, Plenty of Sites
November 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The push is on to get as many 5-to-11-year-olds as possible vaccinated for COVID-19. So far, the...Read More
A Chance To Hear Afghan Music
November 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The event at Dobbs Ferry’s South Church on Sunday, Nov. 21, will not be your typical rivertowns...Read More
