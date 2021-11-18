Events

Trudy Dunbar Memorial 5K Turkey Trot – Sunday, November 21st **UPDATE WITH COURSE MAP**

November 17, 2021

Trudy Dunbar Memorial 5K Turkey Trot

November 21, 2021
Tarrytown, USA
SCHEDULE
November 21, 2021
9:30 AM EST
5K Run/Walk
Schedule subject to change. Always check with the event organizer for the official schedule.
FORECAST

53°F12°C
Overcast
OFFICIAL WEBSITE

http://www.tarrytowngov.com

Tributes Presented to Rotary Club as it Marks 100 Years

Tributes Presented to Rotary Club as it Marks 100 Years

November 17, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — With several state and county representatives attending and offering their accolades, the Rotary Club of the...
Read More
FBI Nabs Bank Robbers in Tarrytown (Spoiler Alert: It’s a TV Scene)

FBI Nabs Bank Robbers in Tarrytown (Spoiler Alert: It’s a TV Scene)

November 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — In this scene, robbers are forced to barricade themselves and their hostages inside the bank at...
Read More
Crespo Whiskeys & Wines: Grand Opening Nov. 18 in Dobbs Ferry

Crespo Whiskeys & Wines: Grand Opening Nov. 18 in Dobbs Ferry

November 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel— As whiskey connoisseurs know, half of the pleasure is in the bottle, the other half in the...
Read More
Top-Ranked Bulldogs Cruise to Cross Country Championship

Top-Ranked Bulldogs Cruise to Cross Country Championship

November 15, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — The Irvington Boys' Cross Country team easily won its first Class C state championship Saturday in...
Read More
Unbeaten Dobbs Ferry Eagles Soar to Section 1 Class C Title

Unbeaten Dobbs Ferry Eagles Soar to Section 1 Class C Title

November 15, 2021
By Tom Pedulla— Thunder and lightning in the second quarter forced a significant delay when undefeated Dobbs Ferry met Valhalla...
Read More
One Hundred Fifty-Nine Items on Back Order

One Hundred Fifty-Nine Items on Back Order

November 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Hud­son In­de­pen­dent pre­sents “The Sup­ply Chain Cri­sis Is­n’t Just Global; It’s Lo­cal,” a se­ries de­scrib­ing how...
Read More
Meet Jessica Pacciotti, Warner Library’s New Director

Meet Jessica Pacciotti, Warner Library’s New Director

November 14, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Jessica Pacciotti became Warner Library’s new director on Sept. 3 following Sleepy Hollow resident, Maureen Petry, who...
Read More
Vaccines for Kids: Plenty of Doses, Plenty of Sites

Vaccines for Kids: Plenty of Doses, Plenty of Sites

November 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The push is on to get as many 5-to-11-year-olds as possible vaccinated for COVID-19. So far, the...
Read More
A Chance To Hear Afghan Music

A Chance To Hear Afghan Music

November 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The event at Dobbs Ferry’s South Church on Sunday, Nov. 21, will not be your typical rivertowns...
Read More
