Trick-or-Treat Candy for Downtown Tarrytown Residents

Donations have been collected and are being used to help supply candy to the residents of the downtown area who receive a disproportionate number of Halloween tick-or-treaters each year. The candy has been purchased and will be available for pickup starting Monday morning on a first come, first served at the Recreation Center as follows:

Only residents of the downtown area are eligible to receive candy. This includes Main Street and each side street off Main Street. Recreation Department staff will require that you show a proof of residency and sign that you have accepted a bag of candy.

Each household can pick up one large bag of candy on a first come, first served basis. We have enough candy for about 50 households. If there is candy leftover, another email will be sent advising that an additional additional bag can be picked up.

Pickup will be at the Recreation Center on Monday (10/29) and Tuesday (10/30) between 9:30am and 4:30pm