Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Letters to the Editor

Preserve the Ardsley on Hudson Train Station

July 3, 2023

To the Editor:

This letter is written to offer support for the preservation of the historic Ardsley on Hudson Train Station and to encourage others to voice their support as well.  This station not only possesses attractive architecture with its graceful tower and gabled arches but was literally and figuratively a  front door to the Gilded Age where  luminaries walked through the station and yacht dock to visit the Ardsley Casino Clubhouse and surrounding elegant estates.   One  interesting living example of this era is that the 1993 film “Age of Innocence” was filmed at the historic Nuits (Cottenet-Brown) Villa which is steps from the station.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

While the MTA continues to work with the current tenant of the station, it is important to establish that this building is not an obsolete object to be sold off willy-nilly.  Instead, it is a valid historical property that deserves thoughtful real estate analysis, as many preservation restrictions as possible along with progressive ownership that will care for it.  A serious, if not prohibitive financial challenge to rail station preservation is that while it is desirable to seek private sector stewards, the reality is that these small stations contain far more repair and maintenance costs than rental revenues.

Irvington resident and attorney Chet Kerr has worked valiantly with the MTA and our village government to strengthen and codify preservation rules and standards so that this valuable property is protected and maintained.  Chet deserves our gratitude and continued support so that this elegant depot will prosper and continue to offer a living example of our past.

While demolition is a strong term to use, it is worth mentioning because demolition occurs not just from a wrecking ball but through decay, neglect or in phases. Many will remember the 2010 loss of the historic foot bridge from the Ardsley station up to the former Ardsley Casino due to a truck accident.  The Ardsley Station should not experience any additional harm to its structural charm and integrity.   It is hoped many will communicate their support for this special building to our local, county and state representatives.

Sincerely,

Terry Masterson

Terry was a former 42 year resident of Irvington and currently resides in Amherst MA.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Dobbs Ferry Chosen for County Downtown Improvement Grant 

Dobbs Ferry Chosen for County Downtown Improvement Grant 

July 3, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry has been chosen as one of five municipalities to receive a Westchester County grant crafted...
Read More
Irvington Teen Scores Money For Food Pantries With His Deals for Meals

Irvington Teen Scores Money For Food Pantries With His Deals for Meals

July 1, 2023
By Aurora Rose Horn-- With food insecurity ravaging the country, sometimes it takes someone young and imaginative to combat it....
Read More
Fourth of July Guidance for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

Fourth of July Guidance for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

June 29, 2023
The Fireworks display will take place from a barge on the Hudson River on the SH/TT line - It may be seen...
Read More
Sherwood Forest Comes to Irvington This July 13-16!

Sherwood Forest Comes to Irvington This July 13-16!

June 29, 2023
By Brad Ogden-- Irvington Theater and its Arts Partner River’s Edge Theatre Company have teamed up once again in a...
Read More
Dollar for Dollar SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Irvington This Weekend

Dollar for Dollar SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Irvington This Weekend

June 28, 2023
Field and Fork, a non-profit that promotes sustainable food distribution throughout the state, is launching a new program this weekend...
Read More
Irvington Senior Center Temporary Relocation

Irvington Senior Center Temporary Relocation

June 28, 2023
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

June 25, 2023
by Rick Pezzullo---- The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school...
Read More
TRAGEDY LAUNCHES NAOMI VLADECK ON A NEW CAREER—AND SPAWNS A BOOK

TRAGEDY LAUNCHES NAOMI VLADECK ON A NEW CAREER—AND SPAWNS A BOOK

June 25, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Earning good grades has come easily to Naomi Vladeck. Translating academic success into a purposeful life, however,...
Read More
Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry

Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry

June 24, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Time expired on Dobbs Ferry’s conventional parking meters on May 1, when the Village’s entire parking system...
Read More
The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns

The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns

June 24, 2023
As the strike by the Writers' Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon