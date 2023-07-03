Letters to the Editor Preserve the Ardsley on Hudson Train Station Published 1 min ago1 min ago July 3, 2023 To the Editor: This letter is written to offer support for the preservation of the historic Ardsley on Hudson Train Station and to encourage others to voice their support as well. This station not only possesses attractive architecture with its graceful tower and gabled arches but was literally and figuratively a front door to the Gilded Age where luminaries walked through the station and yacht dock to visit the Ardsley Casino Clubhouse and surrounding elegant estates. One interesting living example of this era is that the 1993 film “Age of Innocence” was filmed at the historic Nuits (Cottenet-Brown) Villa which is steps from the station.Sponsor While the MTA continues to work with the current tenant of the station, it is important to establish that this building is not an obsolete object to be sold off willy-nilly. Instead, it is a valid historical property that deserves thoughtful real estate analysis, as many preservation restrictions as possible along with progressive ownership that will care for it. A serious, if not prohibitive financial challenge to rail station preservation is that while it is desirable to seek private sector stewards, the reality is that these small stations contain far more repair and maintenance costs than rental revenues. Irvington resident and attorney Chet Kerr has worked valiantly with the MTA and our village government to strengthen and codify preservation rules and standards so that this valuable property is protected and maintained. Chet deserves our gratitude and continued support so that this elegant depot will prosper and continue to offer a living example of our past. While demolition is a strong term to use, it is worth mentioning because demolition occurs not just from a wrecking ball but through decay, neglect or in phases. Many will remember the 2010 loss of the historic foot bridge from the Ardsley station up to the former Ardsley Casino due to a truck accident. The Ardsley Station should not experience any additional harm to its structural charm and integrity. It is hoped many will communicate their support for this special building to our local, county and state representatives. Sincerely, Terry Masterson Terry was a former 42 year resident of Irvington and currently resides in Amherst MA. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Chosen for County Downtown Improvement Grant July 3, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry has been chosen as one of five municipalities to receive a Westchester County grant crafted... Read More Irvington News Irvington Teen Scores Money For Food Pantries With His Deals for Meals July 1, 2023 By Aurora Rose Horn-- With food insecurity ravaging the country, sometimes it takes someone young and imaginative to combat it.... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Fourth of July Guidance for Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow June 29, 2023 The Fireworks display will take place from a barge on the Hudson River on the SH/TT line - It may be seen... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Sherwood Forest Comes to Irvington This July 13-16! June 29, 2023 By Brad Ogden-- Irvington Theater and its Arts Partner River’s Edge Theatre Company have teamed up once again in a... Read More Irvington News Dollar for Dollar SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Irvington This Weekend June 28, 2023 Field and Fork, a non-profit that promotes sustainable food distribution throughout the state, is launching a new program this weekend... Read More Irvington News Irvington Senior Center Temporary Relocation June 28, 2023 Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation June 25, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo---- The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles TRAGEDY LAUNCHES NAOMI VLADECK ON A NEW CAREER—AND SPAWNS A BOOK June 25, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Earning good grades has come easily to Naomi Vladeck. Translating academic success into a purposeful life, however,... Read More Community News Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry June 24, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Time expired on Dobbs Ferry’s conventional parking meters on May 1, when the Village’s entire parking system... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns June 24, 2023 As the strike by the Writers' Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint