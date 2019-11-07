Transit-Oriented Development Planned Across from Train Station

by Rick Pezzullo –

A mixed-use project and a brewpub/restaurant are being planned across from the Metro-North train station in Tarrytown.

Located at 29 Depot Plaza, the mixed-use project includes a 20,000-square-foot warehouse that will be renovated into ground-level self-storage and retail space with three stories of residential units, totaling 69.

Meanwhile, a 4,000-square-foot freestanding building is being rehabbed for a brewpub with a regionally known brewery.

Houlihan Lawrence Commercial announced in October it had been named exclusive leasing agent for the transit-oriented mixed-use development. Bryan Lanza of the HL Commercial, Klein-Lanza Team is handling the leasing of the retail space and Michael Criscuolo of Houlihan Lawrence’s Irvington office is handling the residential leasing.

“This is an exciting and innovative project that is ideally positioned to benefit from the growing demand in the region for transit-oriented developments. The Tarrytown Metro-North station has the second highest ridership on the Hudson Line with nearly 6,000 commuters daily,” Lanza stated. “The synergy between Houlihan Lawrence’s commercial and residential brokerages makes us uniquely qualified to represent this important new development.”

However, Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said Houlihan Lawrence’s announcement was “premature” since plans for the homes and retail were only in the early stages before the village Planning Board. He noted the Building Department had yet to receive an official application for the brewpub.

On September 16, following three separate opportunities for the public to comment, the Village Board voted to rezone one of the lots from Waterfront Business to Industrial to pave the way for the brewpub.

Trustee Becky McGovern recommended the applicant keep residents of nearby Franklin Court informed throughout the process about the status of the brewpub/restaurant.

Slingerland said the concept for what is being pursued on the property is consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan.

“The general view is the mixed-use business and residential development in very close proximity to the train station fits in the transit-oriented district and falls in line with the Comprehensive Plan,” he said, noting the review process would take six months or more.